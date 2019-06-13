Global Styrene Market Capacity to Surpass 44 MTPA by 2023 from ~35 MPTA in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Styrene Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global styrene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 35 mtpa in 2018 to more than 44 mtpa by 2023.



More than 20 planned and announced styrene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia, Africa and South America, over the next five years. Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd, Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co Ltd and Indian Oil Corp Ltd are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.



Scope

Global styrene capacity outlook by region

Global styrene capacity outlook by country

Styrene planned and announced plants details

Capacity share of the major styrene producers globally

Global styrene capital expenditure outlook by region

Global styrene capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned styrene plants globally

Understand regional styrene supply scenario

Identify opportunities in the global styrene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of styrene capacity data

