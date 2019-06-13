Fraser Institute News Release: Tomorrow is Tax Freedom Day—when Canadian families start working for themselves

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians will celebrate Tax Freedom Day, when they start working for themselves, not government.



/EIN News/ -- Tax Freedom Day measures the total yearly tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial and municipal governments.

“If Canadians paid all their taxes up front, they would work the first 164 days of this year before bringing any money home to their families,” said Finn Poschmann, resident scholar at the Fraser Institute.

In 2019, the average Canadian family (with two or more people) will pay $52,675 in total taxes. That’s 44.7 per cent of its annual income ($117,731) going to income taxes, payroll taxes (including the Canada Pension Plan), health taxes, sales taxes (like the GST), property taxes, fuel taxes, carbon taxes, “sin” taxes and more.

Represented as days on the calendar, the total tax burden comprises more than five months of income—from January 1 to June 13.

“Tax Freedom Day helps put the total tax burden in perspective, and helps Canadians understand just how much of their money they pay in taxes every year,” Poschmann said.

Calculate your personal Tax Freedom Day using the Fraser Institute’s online calculator at www.fraserinstitute.org .

Tax Freedom Day for each province varies according to the extent of the provincially levied tax burden.

2019 provincial Tax Freedom Days (earliest to latest)

Alberta May 27 Saskatchewan June 2 Manitoba June 3 Prince Edward Island June 10 British Columbia June 10 Ontario June 11 New Brunswick June 15 Nova Scotia June 17 Quebec June 28 Newfoundland & Labrador July 2 CANADA June 14

MEDIA CONTACT:

Finn Poschmann, Resident Scholar, Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Bryn Weese, Associate Director, Communications, Fraser Institute

(604) 688-0221 ext. 589

bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

