LoRa Alliance™ Recognizes Key Contributors and Introduces 2019 Board of Directors at All Members Meeting

BERLIN, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ™, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® protocol for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today recognized key contributors to the LoRa Alliance’s growth and activites over the past year and announced its 2019 Board of Directors from its annual All Members Meeting and LoRaWAN Live! day in Berlin, Germany.



/EIN News/ -- “The LoRa Alliance had its strongest year on record, with the rapid growth of mass global deployments, LoRaWAN networks estabilished in over 140 countries and strong market pull for devices that are LoRaWAN CertifiedCM,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “None of these achievements are possible without strong direction from our Board of Directors and support from our members. It is with great pleasure that I recognize their contributions, and I sincerely thank all of our members for making LoRaWAN the de facto LPWAN IoT standard in the market today.”

From the keynote stage, Moore introduced the 2019 LoRa Alliance Board of Directors, who will lead the continued growth and strategy of the Alliance:

Actility: Olivier Hersent (primary) and Alper Yegin (alternate)

Cisco: Vikas Butaney (primary) and Gary Stuebing (alternate)

Kerlink: Yannick Delibie (primary) and Benjamin Maury (alternate)

MachineQ: Ales Khorram (primary) and Michael Putterman (alternate)

Objenious: Stephane Allaire (primary) and Arnaut Vandererven (alternate)

Orange: Ronan Le Bras (primary) and François Richet (alternate)

Sagemcom: Thierry Lestable (primary) and Didier Guillot (alternate)

Semtech: Olivier Beaujard (primary) and Marc Pegulu (alternate)

STMicroelectronics: Joel Huloux (primary) and Hakim Jaafar (alternate)

Tencent: Yachen Wang (primary) and Kewen Cai (alternate)

The introduction of the Board was followed by the LoRa Alliance Contribution Awards, which recognized the following individuals and companies for their strong support and dedication to the LoRa Alliance over the past year:



Lifetime Achievement Award

Alper Yegin, Actility SA

Corporate Award

Semtech

MultiTech

Working Group Leadership Award

Julien Catalano, Kerlink

Olivier Beaujard, Semtech

Distinguished Service Award

Dave Kjendal, Senet, Inc.

Markus Ridder, IMST GmbH

Xiaobo Yu, Alibaba (China) Co., Ltd

Marc Le Gourrierec, Sagemcom Broadband SAS

Ali Hosseini, SenRa Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Diego Bartolome, DEKRA Testing and Certification, S.A.U.

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices are interoperable and perform as specified. The LoRaWAN protocol has been deployed by more than 100 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion.

LoRa Alliance™, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are trademarks of the LoRa Alliance.

