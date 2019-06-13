Global $88.4B Industrial Pumps Market, 2025 - Centrifugal Pumps are Expected to Dominate

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Centrifugal, Rotary, Diaphragm), By Application (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power, Water & Wastewater), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial pumps market size is anticipated to reach USD 88.4 billion by 2025, according to this report, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Growing demand in water and wastewater treatment and the oil and gas industry due to population outburst and industrialization across the globe is anticipated to boost the industry growth over the forecast period.



Rising industrialization, rapid urbanization, technological developments, and growth in infrastructure are the major driving factors augmenting the demand for energy fuels, which have resulted in growth of the oil and gas and power sectors. These factors are, in turn, expected to propel the market growth. The water and wastewater application segment held the largest share because of its wide-scale usage in various end-use industries. In addition, stringent energy efficiency regulations for industrial pumps of different types are expected to drive the segment.



Centrifugal pumps are expected to dominate the industrial pumps market on account of its predominant consumption in utilities and shop floors of manufacturing units. Centrifugal pump was valued at USD 43.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.



High demand from the end-user industry due to increased productivity is expected to augment the demand for industrial pumps. Demand for the product is on a rise owing to its varied use in applications such as water and wastewater, power construction, chemical, and oil and gas. This, in turn, has led to increased spending by industrial pumps manufacturers to provide value-added benefits to consumers.



Fluctuation in the prices of components of industrial pumps owing to high demand from end-user industries is expected to affect the capital investment over the forecast period. Rising investment in strategic merger and acquisition activities by major players to develop low-cost manufacturing processes is expected to augment market demand over the forecast period.



Furthermore, replacement of existing industrial water and wastewater infrastructure in the country is likely to be another driving factor in the market. Amplified usage of high-pressure pumps in Germany for controlling water flow rates is projected to offer scope for product consumption to a certain extent. China is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for petrochemicals owing to strong demand from end-use industries, such as transportation, packaging, and construction.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The market revenue in U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period owing to significant exploration activities in both the offshore and onshore unconventional oil and gas sector.

The market in Germany was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to rising demand for reverse osmosis and membrane separation technology.

The market in China is anticipated to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2025 owing to rapid industrialization, coupled with growing urbanization.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Analysis



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Industrial Pumps Market



Chapter 4 Industrial Pumps Market: by Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

4.2 Centrifugal

4.3 Reciprocating

4.4 Rotary

4.5 Diaphragm



Chapter 5 Industrial Pumps Market: by Application Estimate & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Industrial Pumps Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.2 Water & Wastewater

5.3 Oil & Gas

5.4 Chemicals & Power Generation

5.5 Construction

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Industrial Pumps Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Regional Market Place: Key Takeaways

6.2 Global Industrial Pumps Demand by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 Central and South America

6.7 Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa)



Chapter 7 Industrial Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitive Environment

7.2 Strategy Framework

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.4 Public Companies

7.5 Private Companies



Chapter 8 Industrial Pumps Market: Company Profiles

8.1 A.R. North America Inc.

8.2 Colfax Corporation

8.3 Global Pump Company

8.4 Grundfos Pumps Corporation

8.5 Haight Pumps

8.6 ITT Corporation

8.7 Iwaki America Inc

8.8 Pioneer Pump Inc

8.9 Roper Technologies Inc

8.10 Sulzer Brasil S.A.

8.11 The Flowserve Corporation

8.12 Vaughan Company Inc.

8.13 SPX FLOW Inc

8.14 HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH

8.15 SEKO Bono Exacta S.p.A.

8.16 DESMI A/S

8.17 Summit Pump Inc.

8.18 Speck Pumpen Group

8.19 Kracht GmbH

8.20 Klaus Union GmbH



