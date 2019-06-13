The World Market for Inhalation Anesthesia 2019-2025: Sevoflurane, Isoflurane, Desflurane

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inhalation Anesthesia Market Size Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Induction, Maintenance), By Product (Sevoflurane, Isoflurane, Desflurane), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inhalation anesthesia market size is projected to reach USD 1.42 billion by 2015, at a lucrative CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, according to this new report. Key factors contributing to its rapid growth include increasing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, gastrointestinal, orthopedic, and spinal diseases and disorders.



Furthermore, increasing number of emergency cases and demand for short stay ambulatory day care surgical procedure are amongst critical success factors attributed to the market growth. Access to universal health insurance coverage for a wider population base coupled with constant improvements in healthcare infrastructure in various developing countries are expected to positively impact the number of surgeries performed, thus increasing the usage of inhalation anesthetics.



On the basis of product, the inhalation anesthesia market is classified into sevoflurane, isoflurane, and desflurane. These products are used for induction and maintenance of anesthesia for patients during surgical procedures. Sevoflurane led the product segment in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period, attributed to its therapeutic advantages, low cost, and higher potency for the induction of anesthesia. On the other hand, isoflurane is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, due to its increasing use in maintenance of anesthesia for treatment of weak or geriatric patients owing to its sparing effect on cardiovascular function.



On the basis of regions, the market is broadly classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America held the leading market share of USD 456.0 million and is anticipated to witness lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the presence of advanced healthcare facilities. On the other hand, Asia Pacific was anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.0% due to increasing population and number of patients suffering from chronic population.



Some of the key players operating in this market include Halocarbon Products Corporation; Baxter; Hikima Pharmaceuticals PLC; Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.; Piramal Enterprises Limited; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.; Fresenius Kabi AG, and AbbVie Inc.



