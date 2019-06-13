“Cosmetics packaging market set to grow to $35bn by 2024,” says Visiongain

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new Materials Report Top 20 Cosmetics Packaging Companies 2019: Albea SA, AptarGroup, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, WestRock Co., Graphic Packaging Holding Co. and other companies.

The top 20 cosmetics packaging companies accounted for $11,091m, or 32.6% of the total cosmetics packaging market (2017). Albea SA, a France based packaging company, accounted for the highest market share in the cosmetics packaging market.

This report profiled the selected companies: Albea SA, AptarGroup, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, WestRock Co., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Bemis Co., Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corp., CCL Industries, Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Owens-Illinois, Inc., RPC Group Plcand other companies.

The lead analyst commented that “In recent years, the demand for plastics packaging for cosmetics products has been increasing at a significant rate. New and consolidated brands will find business opportunities if they can offer packaging with, product protection, printing and colour versatility, flexibility and easy transportation and storage. The millennials are driving the higher consumption of paper/board cosmetic packaging. Paper packaging provides a larger space to print product information and instruction, as well as more places for traceability, verification and anti-counterfeiting solutions. Decorative cosmetics packaging, such as eye shadows and mineral make-up, and outer layers of dispensing bottles are occasionally packaged in paper/board and use of these applications is increasing as companies prefer the unique look it gives their products.”

