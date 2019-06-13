FDA Approval Process for Medical Devices: Gain a Solid Foundation in the Approval and Clearance Processes (London, United Kingdom - September 16-17, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Approval Process for Medical Devices" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This seminar will provide a solid foundation in the approval and clearance processes for medical devices in the United States

Participants will gain an understanding of the underlying legal and regulatory requirements and the general controls applicable to all devices, including device classification, establishment registration and device listing. With the underlying framework in mind, the approval and clearance processes for new and modified devices will be presented, including 510(k), IDE, PMA, HDE and De Novo applications.

Application contents, review processes, timelines, and key guidance documents will be discussed for each major type of submission. Participants will also learn about the pre-submission process, which FDA strongly recommends prior to the initial submission of novel devices to help ensure a successful submission process.

For information while the law, regulations, principles and processes covered in the course apply to both medical devices and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices, the tutor's primary experience is with medical devices rather than IVDs.

Benefits of attending



Upon completion of this seminar, participants will:

Understand the overall FDA medical device regulatory process

Know what is required for 510(k), IDE, PMA, HDE and De Novo applications

Understand how FDA processes premarket submissions

Identify key guidance documents to help ensure a successful process

Determine when pre-submission interaction with FDA is recommended

Be aware of hot topics and areas of change

Who Should Attend:



This seminar is intended for regulatory, technical, clinical and quality professionals who require an understanding of the FDA medical device approval process. Management, legal, medical, marketing and other professionals who are interested in understanding the key principles of the medical device approval process will also benefit in attending.

Agenda:



Overview of US Medical Device Regulatory Principles

FDA mission and organization

FDA Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)

History and law

Device classification

General controls

Special controls

Product codes

Registration and listing

513(g) process

e-Copy program

MDUFA (Medical Device User Fee Act)

Review performance goals

Finding information in FDA databases

21st century cures legislation, FDARA and MDUFA IV

Pre-Submissions

Types of pre-submissions

Contents of a pre-submission

Review timelines

Preparing for an FDA meeting

Do's and don'ts

510(k) Process (Premarket Notification)

History and purpose of 510(k) process

Traditional, Special and Abbreviated 510(k) submissions

Contents of 510(k) applications

Substantial equivalence decision making process

510(k) review processes

Acceptance screening of 510(k)s (Refuse to Accept policy)

Review timelines

Interactive review processes

510(k) decisions

When a new 510(k) is needed for a device modification

De Novo Applications for Low-Moderate Risk Devices

De novo reclassification process

Potential pros and cons of seeking de novo reclassification

Contents of De novo applications

De novo decision-making process

Review timelines

Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for Clinical Investigations

Significant risk, non-significant risk and exempt investigations

Contents of IDE applications

IDE review timelines

IDE decision-making process

FDA actions on IDE applications

5-day notices

IDE supplements

Annual reports

Sponsor responsibilities

Premarket Approval (PMA) for Class III Devices

Content of PMA applications

PMA review standard

Acceptance screening and filing of PMAs

Phases of PMA review

Review timelines

Advisory panel review

Interactive review processes

PMA decisions

PMA supplements

PMA reports

Post approval requirements

Humanitarian Device Exemptions

Humanitarian Use Designation (HUD)

HDE review standard

Contents of HDE applications

HDE review timelines

HDE supplements

HDE reports

