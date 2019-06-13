Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2029 - A $2.82 Billion Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market: Focus on Technology, Applications, Industry Adoption, Component, Key Players, Supply chain, Market Share, Regional Activity, Connectivity Type, and Fitment Type - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The off-highway vehicle telematics market is estimated to reach $2.82 billion by 2029.

Telematics concept was developed for establishing a communication channel between a vehicle, vehicle to operators, vehicle to command centers, and vehicle to infrastructure. Telematics is the collection of vehicle or driver data via onboard sensor system or supplementary devices. It then communicates/transfers the data points to the cloud or command center of the service provider for further analysis.



Telematics has a number of viable opportunities in the future mobility ecosystem design. It has witnessed a widespread implementation upsurge on the forefront by governments across the word regulating the e-call facility and electronically logging devices in the public transportation system. The availability of telematics service requires connectivity in the specific area, which is one of the major challenges while considering mining, agriculture, and construction industry. Future autonomous heavy equipment utilized for construction and mining, among others, are expected to drive the business opportunities significantly for the global OHV market.



Also, government regulations of a specific region play a vital role in determining the success of the initiatives and trends in the industry. Some of the important criterions which influence the policy regulations are regional socio-economic conditions, acceptance of technology, demographic conditions, infrastructure availability, and global economic conditions (such as fossil fuel prices, international trade agreements, environmental challenges, and financial health).



The market is a balanced combination of public and private players. In the last 20 years, many start-ups have emerged with telematics platform services and dominated the ecosystem to a certain extent. However, OHV OEMs such as Caterpillar, JCB, Komatsu, Deere & Company, and CNH Industrial, have developed in-house telematics solution for the applications in various industries such as construction, agriculture and mining.



Key companies operating in the domain are CalAmp, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Doosan, JCB, Komatsu, Mix Telematics, Omnitracs, ORBCOMM, Stoneridge, Topcon, Teletrac Navman, Trackunit, Verizon Communication, Iridium Communication, Hitachi Construction, Raxel Telematics, Zonar System, Trimble, Wireless Car, AT&T, JLG Industries, and Machine Max among others.



The report answers the following key questions:

What is telematics technology?

How is telematics related to autonomous and connected vehicle technology?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market for the period from 2019 to 2029?

How is data analytics important for telematics platform development?

What is the customer expectation from telematics service basis various industries?

What are the key developments and strategies of the companies in the market?

What is the relation between connected vehicles and telematics technology?

What is the supply chain of the OHV telematics market?

What is the propensity of various industries toward different telematics features?

Which region is expected to have the highest market potential between the period 2019-2029 and how will the market grow in the same period in other regions?

Which are the key companies in the global OHV telematics market and how are they expected to perform in the ecosystem?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Safety and Security Requirement for Vehicles and On-site Professionals

1.1.2 Equipment Telematics for Maximizing Efficiencies and Profit

1.2 Restraints

1.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

1.2.2 The Absence of Policy Framework and Technology Infrastructure Requirement

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Autonomous Technology an Immense Opportunity for Future

1.3.2 APAC as an Emerging Market



2 Competitive Insights



3 Industry Analysis



4 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market (by Connectivity Type)



5 Global Off-Highway Telematics Market, (by Application)



6 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market (by Fitment)



7 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market (by Component)



8 Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market (by Region)



9 Company Profiles



AT&T Inc

Airbiquity Inc.

CNH Industrial

CalAmp Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Doosan Corporation

Hitachi Construction Ltd.

Intellicar Telematics

Iridium Communications Inc.

J.C. Bamford

JLG Industries

Komatsu Ltd.

MachineMax

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

MiX Telematics

ORBCOMM

Omnitracs, LLC

Raxel Telematics

Stoneridge Inc.

Teletrac Navman

Topcon Positioning System, Inc.

Trackunit A/S

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communication Inc

Wacker Neuson SE

Wireless Car AB

ZTR Control Systems

Zonar Systems

