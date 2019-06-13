Chemesis International Inc. Begins Commercialization of QuickStrip™ Oral Thin Strips

With the expanded manufacturing, Chemesis will launch distribution of the CBD QuickStrip™ Oral Thin Strips, to retailers across the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI ) (OTC: CADMF ) (FRA: CWAA ) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces it has begun commercialization of QuickStrip ™ Oral Thin Strips . The Company will deliver CBD infused strips across the United States as well as THC & CBD infused strips in Puerto Rico.

The Natural Ventures facility houses the infrastructure required to manufacture, package and distribute QuickStrip Oral Thin Strips. Chemesis will distribute QuickStrip through its subsidiary Natural Ventures distribution network and existing relationships on the island.

As the Company continues to expand its manufacturing, Chemesis will look to add additional infrastructure for its QuickStrip Oral Thin Strips in California. In anticipation of federally changing CBD regulations, Chemesis has begun signing distribution agreements in the mainland United States for CBD infused QuickStrip products to ensure the Company maintains a first mover advantage by forming distribution channels and partnerships that will gain market share. The proprietary drug delivery technology is infused with CBD, THC and other cannabinoids.

The Rapid Dose Therapeutics QuickStrip delivery system is a true sublingual delivery device for THC, CBD and other cannabinoids. Furthermore, QuickStrip is conducting controlled trials to further demonstrate QuickStrip effectiveness and consistent onset. Chemesis believes this technology is at the forefront of sublingual delivery systems and will expand its efforts to bring it to market.

“We believe our partnership with Rapid Dose Therapeutics in Puerto Rico will bring an incredible amount of value to the Company,” said CEO of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. “The innovative delivery system that is Quick, Convenient, Precise, and Discreet™ will give consumers the ability to quickly absorb an accurate dose of THC or CBD. The Company believes that QuickStrip will build significant market share as an effective method of sublingually administering cannabinoids.”

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands which cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis’ Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states, and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

