Minister Creed issues call for proposals for Food Waste Reduction initiatives under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D. has issued a call for proposals under the 2019 Rural Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF) in relation to Food Waste Reduction.

The Minister said “I am delighted to announce the continuation of funding under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund to support proposals on reducing food waste. Ireland generates over one million tonnes of waste annually. We have committed to reduce the amount of food we waste in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (12.3) which calls on all nations to halve food waste and reduce food loss by 2030. My Department is taking action through supporting organisations under the RIDF and also through the wider food sustainability programme with Bord Bia - Origin Green.”

The Call for Proposals relates to the provision of services for the support of food waste reduction projects which are designed to reduce food waste generated by food businesses, retailers/wholesalers or suppliers in rural areas. Funding of €200,000 is available for proposals relating to the promotion and/or development of innovative food waste reduction projects which are designed to reduce food waste generated in rural areas. Proposals will be assessed through a competitive process for funding of proposed projects. The maximum amount that will be paid to any project is €100,000 (excl VAT).

The deadline for submission of applications is 12:00 noon on Friday 5th July 2019.

Note for editors:

Applications should be made via the Call for Proposals application form which is available on the Department’s website at

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/agri-foodindustry/agri-foodandtheeconomy/cedraschemes/foodwastereduction/

ENDS

Date Released: 13 June 2019