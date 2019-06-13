Forsyth International Hong Kong Enters into Agreement to Acquire an Independent Qualified Custodian and a Trust Company

Forsyth International Hong Kong’s combined offerings provide complete and independent qualified custodian services

HONG KONG, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forsyth International Hong Kong (ISIN: HK0234892310 ), a trusted partner to individuals, wealth managers, family offices, investment managers and institutions in navigating cryptocurrency, a company that develops funds, indexes, insight, and other services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a fully regulated trust company. Under the agreement entered into, Forsyth International Hong Kong will acquire the company and its services. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The name of the company will be announced after the approvals.The trust company meets all applicable requirements to serve as a qualified custodian as defined in the Investment Advisers. The custodial services offered by the trust company, alongside Forsyth International Hong Kong’s market-leading digital currency security protection software, will make the combined companies the only full-stack, at scale provider of onsite and online protection for digital currency investments held by institutional investors.“Global financial markets have longed for an end-to-end solution offering both the technology to secure digital currencies as well as the legal and compliance controls necessary to integrate into mainstream financial portfolios,” said Stanley Shau Kee, CEO of Forsyth International Hong Kong. “Forsyth International Hong Kong has established itself as a digital security pioneer, and the company that it will acquire is a qualified custodian for almost a decade and has developed the expertise required by institutional investors necessary for compliance. Both companies are working toward safety of money and assets. Forsyth International Hong Kong and the trust company are building products for the future - marrying the new technology with the safety and controls all investors require,” continued Mr. Shau Kee.The company that will be acquired is an independent, regulated, qualified custodian and a non-depository trust company. The firm is a leading provider of unique and innovative custody solutions for individual investors, investment sponsors, family offices, advisory firms, broker-dealers and various other investment platforms. It is a passive, non-discretionary custodian. The firm does not provide, promote, endorse or sell investment products and does not endorse or promote any individual investment advisor or investment sponsor. About Forsyth International Hong Kong (ISIN: HK0234892310)Forsyth International Hong Kong is a crypto currency investment specialist and hedge fund that is committed to provide exceptional returns through an actively managed diversified portfolio of blockchain asset vehicles. The company commits to a research-driven and quantitative approach. Started by experienced VC investors and Internet entrepreneurs, Forsyth International Hong Kong strives to provide its partners and investors with a superior return by targeting both short term and long-term opportunities in the rapidly growing crypto finance sector. The firm’s origins are in technology and it prides itself in having a deep understanding of protocols, the blockchain and the crypto field.



