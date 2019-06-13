The Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Future Opportunities And Overview

The Business Research Company offers "Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2019" from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for natural gas distribution is expected to reach a value of nearly above $870 billion by 2021, having grown at an annual rate of above 4% since 2018.

The growth in the natural gas distribution market is due to increase in demand for natural gas from households and power generation companies around the world, which use natural gas for domestic and commercial purposes.

However, the market for natural gas distribution is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as rise in debts, electricity transmission and distribution losses.

The natural gas distribution market consists of sales of natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gas distribution systems (e.g., mains, meters) including gas marketers that buy gas from the well and sell it to a distribution system, gas brokers or agents that arrange the sale of gas over gas distribution systems operated by others and establishments that transmit and distribute gas to final consumers.

Trends In The Natural Gas Distribution Market

Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) for gas utilities investment in energy efficiency programs continue to rise and acoustic leak detection technology for gas pipelines are the major trends witnessed in the global natural gas distribution market.

Potential Opportunities In The Natural Gas Distribution Market

With economic growth, greater availability of natural gas and fall in the prices of natural gas due to oversupply and weak demand, the scope and potential for the global natural gas distribution market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

The top players in the natural gas distribution market include Centrica, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, GAIL India, Gas Natural Fenosa, UGI, Sempra Energy, Atmos Energy, NiSource, and Towngas

Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides natural gas distribution market overviews, analyzes and forecasts natural gas distribution market size and growth for the global natural gas distribution market, natural gas distribution market share, natural gas distribution market players, natural gas distribution market size, natural gas distribution market segments and geographies, natural gas distribution market trends, natural gas distribution market drivers and natural gas distribution market restraints, natural gas distribution market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The natural gas distribution market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

