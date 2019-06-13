Lone Star College Launches Pizza Box Marketing Campaign to Reach Students Prior to Start of the Summer and Fall Classes

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, New York, June 12, 2019, Lone Star College of Harris County, Texas, adjacent to Houston offers Associates Degrees and program certifications in over 110 fields of study. They recently launched an unconventional campaign to reach students at the places they might be the most comfortable: their own home. The college leveraged this unexpected type of marketing tactics to promote the beginning of the Summer and Fall classes and to trigger a surprising effect at their target audience. The message was placed on pizza box toppers at different Pizza Hut stores located close to their Cypress campus and delivered to students at their home.In-the-Hand Advertising is a new concept that relies on the placement of advertising messages on vehicles that consumers touch at daily basis as pizza boxes, coffee cups, bar coasters and hotel key cards. This concept has been emerging as effective marketing tactics since the advertiser connects with the target audience unexpectedly and unconventionally in a relaxing environment enabling an improvement of the perception and assimilation of the message. The same strategy was recently applied by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to reach a younger audience during a statewide anti-drugged driving campaign.During the execution of the program, Lone Star College collaborated with Adzze, an advertising startup accelerated by the Founders Institute, which is the world’s premier idea-stage accelerator and startup launch program. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the Founder Institute supports chapters across 100+ cities and 50+ countries. Founder Institute helped launch over 2,000 companies. These companies have created over 15,000+ new jobs and $20B in shareholder value. The company's mission is to “Globalize Silicon Valley” and build sustainable startup ecosystems that will create one million new jobs worldwide. Graduated companies from Founder Institute include successful startups as Udemy. Pizza Box Advertising is a cost-effective form of advertising and provides high ROI. The logo and message of the advertiser are printed on pizza boxes (or pizza box toppers) and distributed to the pizza venues as selected. The venues are recognized pizza chains like Pizza Hut, so the advertisement has the exposure of reputable brands. The pizzerias deliver either in the hands of the consumer or at their homes reaching on average 45 min of brand exposure. The effectiveness of Pizza Box Advertising is marked by the high degree of memory retention and the high level of concomitant social media engagement. This is a viral advertising concept.For complete information, visit: https://www.adzze.com/



