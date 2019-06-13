Global Chemicals By End Use Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers And Restraints

The Business Research Company offers Chemicals By End Use Global Market Report 2019 to its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chemicals by end use market expected to reach a value of nearly $4 trillion by 2022, significantly growing at a growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the chemicals by end use market is due to emerging markets growth, low oil prices and emergence of multinational chemicals companies.

However, the chemicals market by end use is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as reduction in free trade, regulations surrounding carbon emissions and safety.

The market for chemicals by end use consists of sales of chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerhsips) that produce chemicals. The market is classified into different products based on their end use or application. Examples include toiletries, fertilizers and adhesives.

Shifting production facilities to emerging markets, chemical manufacturers adopting IOT technology and rapid evolution in green technologies are the major trends witnessed in the global chemicals by end use market.

Major players in the global chemicals by end use market include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell Industries.

Markets Covered: chemicals by end use market, ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical, petrochemicals, plastics materials and resin, fertilizer, toiletries, general chemical product, soap and cleaning compounds, paints and coatings, printing inks, industrial gas, adhesives, synthetic dye and pigment, synthetic rubber and fibre, pesticide and other agricultural chemicals, other basic inorganic chemical.

Chemicals By End Use Companies Covered: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell Industries.

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, UK, Australia, India, Spain, Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data: chemicals by end use market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Other Information: global chemicals by end use PESTEL analysis, chemicals by end use market customer information, chemicals by end use market product/service analysis – product examples, chemicals by end use market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, global chemicals by end use market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Strategies For Chemicals By End Use Manufacturers: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the chemicals by end use market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Key Opportunities In the Chemicals By End Use Market: The report reveals the global chemicals by end use industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

