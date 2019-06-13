Better Alternative to Square for Small Retailers Announced by LPA Retail Systems

LPA Retail Systems is recommending Revel as a better alternative to Square for a number of reasons including processing fees, support and capabilities.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN,, U.S., June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPA Retail Systems, a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology solutions, is recommending Revel as a better alternative to Square for a number of reasons including processing fees, support and capabilities.

LPA Retail Systems President Tim Lano said, “While Square can be a good solution for temporary businesses or those with very low sales volume. There are better alternatives when the business starts growing; mainly because of transaction fees, but also capabilities and support.”

According to the Better Business Bureau, the majority of issues that users had with Square were about support, fees and payments. There are other options out there, such as Revel, that shine in these areas. Following are aspects where Revel pulls ahead.

1. Credit Card Processing Fees: With Square, users pay a percentage of each transaction amount. Right now that amounts to anywhere from 2.65 percent to 3.4 percent per transaction. With typical processing fees ranging from 1.7 percent to 3.5 percent, this definitely puts Square at the high end. Revel will save all but the smallest businesses a significant amount of money.

2. Support: Square relies heavily on email and Twitter. While the company does have a customer support line, it requires a code and only operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST. leaving retailers open after 6 out in the cold. Revel includes 24/7, live phone support in the subscription fee, which is backed by LPA Retail and its service guarantee.

3. Capabilities: Square is a very simple platform, that meets the needs of low volume businesses. As such, users just don’t require anything beyond basic functions. Revel, on the other hand has a full suite of robust functions designed to power sales, such as the following:

• Always-on mode: ensures that the business will run, even if the connection is lost

• Support: Instant, comprehensive support right in the management console

• Facilitates omni-channel: creates an integrated online ordering platform

• Reporting and analytics: enables data-driven decisions

• Payment flexibility: provides customers with flexible payment options

• Customer Display: system enhances transparency and improves customer satisfaction

Businesses that expect go grow, need reliable support and want access to comprehensive functions should opt for Revel. Note that Revel also has a version for larger enterprises.

This is what one Revel customer had to say: “This software is fast, robust, dependable, and highly customizable. Support is available at all hours and they have excellent online support. If you care about data, sales, growth, efficiency, systemizing your operations, and having endless customization, Revel is the way to go. I have been using Revel since 2014 and my staff and I love it.”

