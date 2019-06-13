The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North West Company Inc. (TSX: NWC) (“North West”) today announced voting results for the election of directors at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today, June 12, 2019, in Winnipeg (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 10, 2019 was elected as a director of North West at the Meeting.



A total of 22,530,084 variable voting and common shares representing 46.21% of all of North West’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld H. Sanford Riley 21,139,853 93.83 1,390,231 6.17 Brock Bulbuck 21,851,764 96.99 678,320 3.01 Deepak Chopra 22,334,009 99.13 196,075 0.87 Frank J. Coleman 20,395,105 90.52 2,134,979 9.48 Wendy F. Evans 20,221,968 89.76 2,308,116 10.24 Stewart Glendinning 21,994,255 97.62 535,829 2.38 Edward S. Kennedy 21,503,121 95.44 1,026,963 4.56 Robert J. Kennedy 20,329,256 90.23 2,200,828 9.77 Annalisa King 22,107,444 98.12 422,640 1.88 Violet (Vi) A.M. Konkle 22,503,129 99.88 26,955 0.12 Jennefer Nepinak 22,503,945 99.88 26,139 0.12 Eric L. Stefanson 22,453,479 99.66 76,605 0.34 Victor Tootoo 22,329,273 99.11 200,811 0.89



In addition, North West reports that:

a special resolution approving a Plan of Arrangement to effect amendments to North West’s Articles of Arrangement and Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 relating to the voting rights of North West’s variable voting shares, was passed by a special majority of the votes represented at the Meeting;



an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as North West’s auditors for the 2019 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting; and



an advisory resolution accepting North West’s board’s approach to executive compensation was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in North West’s report of voting results, which is available under North West’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 245 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.

The variable voting and common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NWC".

CONTACT

Edward Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, The North West Company Inc. Phone 204-934-1482; fax 204-934-1317; email ekennedy@northwest.ca

John King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The North West Company Inc. Phone 204-934-1397; fax 204-934-1317; email: jking@northwest.ca

Amanda Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary, The North West Company Inc. Phone 204-934-1756; fax 204-934-1317; email: asutton@northwest.ca

or visit on-line at www.northwest.ca



