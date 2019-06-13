Brandon Mimms The Business Entrepreneur And Social Media Pioneer

Business entrepreneur and social media pioneer Brandon Mimms, shocks the city by reaching over 5 million followers.

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business entrepreneur and social media pioneer Brandon Mimms, shocks the city by reaching over 5 million followers. Working alongside other verified Instagram users, such as DJ Diddy and major gaming corporations, PUBG, Runescape, Brandon proves traditional careers are a thing of the past.I will be standing up on stage in front of hundreds of people talking about my experience and teaching them tips and tricks to have their own success. - Brandon MimmsBorn and raised in Niagara Falls Ontario Brandon, made his way through college only to discover he was not interested in traditional marketing as much as he was interested in social media marketing. Of course, making such a dramatic change would cause turbulence, but in retrospect, it ended up being a very pivotal moment in Brandon's life.After making the switch, Brandon Mimms possessed the ability to grow social media accounts reaching further than any traditional marketing campaign ever could. Now with that ability, he plans to use his 5 million followers to build and grow a digital marketing agency to help others achieve their own success.For more on Brandon Mimms check links below https://brandonmimms.com



