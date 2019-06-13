Helena Gibson Named Finalist to San Diego Business Journal’s 2019 CEO of the Year

Helena Gibson, Founder and CEO of Strut Hair Solutions Strut Hair Solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helena Gibson, founder and CEO of Strut Hair Solutions , has been formally announced as a San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ) 2019 CEO of the Year finalist. The awards ceremony is to be held at National University in La Jolla, CA on June 19, 2019. SDBJ CEO of the Year finalists are nominated by business leaders San Diego for their positive business impact on the community. Finalists are selected by an independent panel of judges based on their “determination and insight yielding huge successes for their organizations.” Finalists represented all aspects of local San Diego businesses including service organizations, hospitals, financial institutions, tech companies and non-profits.Strut Hair Solutions’ CEO and Founder, Helena Gibson, was nominated for her leadership and continued innovation in the wig and hair loss sector in San Diego. Her store in Solana Beach has been in operation since 2011 as a sister store to her Fresno business, opened in 2003. Alongside her award-winning wig stores , Gibson is also the creator and host of her podcast, the 7-Figure Salon.“Being honored as a finalist CEO for CEO of the year by the San Diego Business Journal is a milestone for Strut Hair Solutions.” said Helena Gibson. “This recognition is further accreditation of our hard work and goal of reigniting self-confidence and inspiring life through creativity and compassion.”Strut Hair Solutions exists to make a positive and lasting impact on their clients. Strut Hair Solutions provides an extensive line of hair products and solutions including wigs, hair extensions, accessories and topical hair growth products for needs ranging from medical patients (chemotherapy, alopecia, etc.) to fashion clients seeking aesthetic enhancements.Additional services include laser hair therapy, custom cutting and coloring, washing and application – ensuring a uniquely-tailored experience for each client.



