SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Indivior PLC – INVVY

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Indivior PLC (“Indivior” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: INVVY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Indivior and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 9, 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an indictment asserting criminal charges against Indivior in connection with the Company’s conduct in marketing the opioid dependence treatment Suboxone Film (the “Indictment”). The charges included one count of conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and health care fraud, one count of health care fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and twenty-two counts of wire fraud. According to the Indictment, Indivior executives were aware that Suboxone Film was being carelessly overprescribed by several doctors, but Indivior nevertheless continued to target those doctors in their tailored marketing.

On news of the Indictment, Indivior’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $4.48 per share, or 66.08%, to close at $2.30 per share on April 10, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

