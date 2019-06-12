INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Box, Inc. Investors (BOX)

BENSALEM, Pa., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Box, Inc. (“Box” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BOX ) securities between November 28, 2018 and June 3, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Box investors have until August 5, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



/EIN News/ -- On February 27, 2019, the Company reported fourth quarter revenue that fell below investors’ expectations, citing longer sales cycles for seven-figure deals.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.64, or nearly 19%, to close at $20.24 on February 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then on June 3, 2019, the Company lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue outlook to a range of $688 million to $692 million, from previous guidance of $700 million to $704 million, again citing longer sales cycles for its larger deals.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $1.30, or more than 7%, to close at $17.18 per share on June 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

