HOLLAND PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE SERVICES LLC PROVIDES NEEDED DRUG AND ALCOHOL TREATMENT IN WICHITA

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holland Pathways, located at 551 S. Holland Avenue in Wichita, KS is a comprehensive drug and alcohol treatment facility. Holland Pathways Behavioral Healthcare Services LLC now operates Holland Pathways formerly Fieldview At Holland. Under new and local ownership, the business will continue to offer high-quality addiction treatment in south central Kansas. Holland Pathways offers medically-monitored detox and is the only one of its kind in Wichita, Kansas. In addition, Holland Pathways offers residential treatment, more commonly known as “rehab.” Other services include: partial hospitalization (“day treatment”), intensive outpatient and outpatient treatment, and sobriety coaching. Treatment is customized to each client’s individual needs. The clinicians at Holland Pathways are highly trained and offer trauma-responsive care. They utilize proven therapies, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT).Diane Peltier PhD., the Executive Director, issued the following statement:“We are pleased to be under new ownership, offering the highest quality, evidence-based treatments for addiction in the state. I have a great team of staff members who are dedicated to helping individuals reach their fullest potential, free from the chains of drugs and alcohol. We are proud to be Joint Commission Accredited as of April 2019, and we have recently contracted as in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance. This makes it much more affordable for those needing treatment to access the care they need.”Dr. Peltier is a Wichita native and received her Masters and Ph.D. from Wichita State University in Community Psychology.Holland Pathways Behavioral Healthcare Services LLC, is a local Kansas company dedicated to saving lives and caring for individuals suffering from substance abuse using a wide array of evidence-based methodologies, each of which is tailored to the client and their individual needs. Holland Pathways believes people and behaviors can and do change, and its mission is to empower clients to achieve lasting recovery.Contact:Public Relations DepartmentPhone:316-260-1435info@hollandpathways.com



