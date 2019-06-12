UEX Corporation Reports Results of Annual General Shareholder Meeting

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX) (“UEX” or the “Company”) reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM” or the “Meeting”) held on June 12, 2019 in Saskatoon, SK.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee. A total of 118,168,938 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 30.98% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following are the votes submitted in respect of the election of directors:

Directors Tabulation of Votes in Favour Tabulation of Votes Withheld Suraj P. Ahuja 112,550,873 (95.25%) 5,618,065 (4.75%) Mark P. Eaton 112,562,278 (95.26%) 5,606,660 (4.74%) Roger Lemaitre 110,482,721 (93.50%) 7,686,217 (6.50%) Emmet McGrath 112,739,650 (95.41%) 5,429,288 (4.59%) Catherine Stretch 112,702,375 (95.37%) 5,466,563 (4.63%) Graham C. Thody 112,712,793 (95.38%) 5,456,145 (4.62%)

KPMG LLP was re‑appointed as auditor of the Company.

At the Board of Directors meeting following the AGM, Mr. Graham Thody was re‑appointed Chairman of the Board and Mr. Suraj Ahuja was re-appointed as Lead Director. Mr. Roger Lemaitre was re‑appointed President, Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Laurie Thomas was re-appointed as Vice President Corporate Relations and Ms. Evelyn Abbott was re-appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bernard Poznanski of Koffman Kalef LLP was re-appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of UEX

"Roger Lemaitre"

Roger Lemaitre

President & CEO

UEX Corporation

Phone: 306-979-3849

Website: www.uex-corporation.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.