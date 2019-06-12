There were 542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,069 in the last 365 days.

Nuvectra® to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR), a neurostimulation medical device company, announced today that members of management are scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York, NY.

                   
        Event:         Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedTech Conference
        Date:         Tuesday, June 18, 2019
        Time:         11:30 a.m. ET
        Location:         Lotte New York Palace Hotel
        Format:         Presentation & 1x1 Meetings
                   
        Event:         JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
        Date:         Wednesday, June 19, 2019
        Time:         2:00 p.m. ET
        Location:         The St. Regis New York
        Format:         Presentation & 1x1 Meetings
                   

Webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Nuvectra’s website at www.nuvectramed.com. Webcast replays of the presentations will be available for 90 days.

/EIN News/ -- About Nuvectra Corporation

Nuvectra® is a neurostimulation company committed to helping physicians improve the lives of people with chronic conditions. The Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System is our first commercial offering and is CE marked and FDA approved for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs. Our innovative technology platform also has capabilities under development to support other indications such as sacral neuromodulation (SNM) for the treatment of overactive bladder, and deep brain stimulation (DBS) for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. Visit the Nuvectra website at www.nuvectramed.com.

                               
Company Contacts:                             Investor Contacts:
Nuvectra Corporation                             The Ruth Group
                               
Jennifer Kosharek                             Tram Bui
(214) 474-3107                             (646) 536-7035
jkosharek@nuvectramed.com                             investors@nuvectramed.com

Nuvectralogo.png

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.