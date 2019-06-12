Nuvectra® to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR), a neurostimulation medical device company, announced today that members of management are scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York, NY.



Event: Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedTech Conference Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings Event: JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET Location: The St. Regis New York Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

Webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Nuvectra’s website at www.nuvectramed.com. Webcast replays of the presentations will be available for 90 days.



/EIN News/ -- About Nuvectra Corporation

Nuvectra® is a neurostimulation company committed to helping physicians improve the lives of people with chronic conditions. The Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System is our first commercial offering and is CE marked and FDA approved for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs. Our innovative technology platform also has capabilities under development to support other indications such as sacral neuromodulation (SNM) for the treatment of overactive bladder, and deep brain stimulation (DBS) for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. Visit the Nuvectra website at www.nuvectramed.com .

Company Contacts: Investor Contacts: Nuvectra Corporation The Ruth Group Jennifer Kosharek Tram Bui (214) 474-3107 (646) 536-7035 jkosharek@nuvectramed.com investors@nuvectramed.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.