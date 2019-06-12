U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Availability of $60 Million for Advanced Transportation Technologies Grants

FHWA 16-19 June 12, 2019 Contact: Nancy Singer Tel: (202) 366-0660

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today published a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for states, cities and other agencies to compete for $60 million in Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment Program (ATCMTD) grants to fund new technologies that improve transportation efficiency.

“This program puts a priority on promoting innovative solutions that improve safety and mobility for our nation’s drivers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Created in the “Fixing America's Surface Transportation“ Act, the ATCMTD program works to improve the performance of U.S. transportation systems. The program funds early deployments of cutting-edge technologies that can serve as national models to improve travel for commuters and businesses.

Now in its fourth round of grants, FHWA is interested in projects that bring data together from different systems, such as integrated corridor management, real-time traveler information, traffic data collection and dissemination, and other multi-modal intelligent transportation system technologies.

“Technology can make it possible to provide more reliable transportation options to benefit Americans in all areas of the country,“ said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

State departments of transportation, local governments, transit agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and other eligible entities are invited to apply under the program. The program has provided $163 million to 28 projects in 19 states in 2016, 2017 and 2018, including the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Smart Mobility Network, the Florida Department of Transportation’s Sunstore integrated data system for travelers, and the Texas Department of Transportation’s I-10 Corridor Coalition Truck Parking Availability System.

The NOFO is available HERE

# # #