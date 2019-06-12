Worldwide Brand Name Watch & Collectables Auction being held by Jeff Schwarz “The Liquidator” Online and Onsite
Live Online Auction, Saturday, June 15th. Buy individual or bulk watches, jewellery, gemstones, collectables and more, and participants could save thousands.
Get a deal. Bid from the comfort of your own home and be apart of the action.
About the Auction
This online auction directliquidaton.ca & onsite auction will be held on Sat. June 15th. Bidders can bid anywhere in the world or attend onsite at Direct Liquidation 6990 Greenwood St. Burnaby. Registration is free. The bidders online and in-person can see the items going up for auction before it goes live. The auction time starts at 11 am sharp, and you can register at directliquidation.ca.
About Jeff, The Liquidator
Jeff Schwarz has been in business for more than 25 years buying and selling pretty much everything. From liquidating merchandise in the streets of India to buying furniture in Indonesia and doing deals in China, Dubai, Canada, the United States and Central America. Jeff has also had a successful TV show called The Liquidator that ran in over 100 countries with over 5 seasons of him doing business liquidating items and dealing with eccentric buyers and sellers.
Jeff Schwarz has been featured on:
- Hit Series "The Liquidator"
- Marketwatch.com
- The Rush on Shaw TV
- Global News BC
- Toronto Star
- Globe & Mail
- CBC News
- An announcer at the Canada Reel Screen Awards & Leo Awards
- Breakfast Television
- Plus Numerous Appearances in TV and Movie
Awarded Top 3 Reality Show in the World at Banff Film Festival
Prison Break
Beyond 2
The Mission
Blood & Oil
Once Upon a Time
Travelers
Reaper
viii.When We Rise
Quantico
100’s of pilots
30-
Media Contact for Press & Radio Interviews for Jeff Schwarz, The Liquidator:
Meryll Dreyer
604 868-7433
meryll@kares.ca
Meryll Dreyer
Direct Liquidation
+1 6042942331
email us here
