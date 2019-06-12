Worldwide Brand Name Watch & Collectables Auction being held by Jeff Schwarz “The Liquidator” Online and Onsite

Watch Flyer Cardboard Cutout Bobby Howe

Live Online Auction, Saturday, June 15th. Buy individual or bulk watches, jewellery, gemstones, collectables and more, and participants could save thousands.

“What's awesome, is anyone in the world can participate, and most of the items are small and cheap to ship. It promises to be tons of fun for amateur buyers and collectors alike”.” — Jeff Schwarz

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Hugo Boss to Kenneth Cole to Lacoste to Coach, hundreds of watches from all different brands being held in an online live auction at www.directliquidation.ca well as on-site at Direct Liquidation in Burnaby, BC on Saturday, 15th of June. “In addition to watches, jewellery, gems and TV's there are some super cool collectables such as a Gordie Howe and Arnold Palmer signed picture, retro pop-up ads and a Japanese military suit with boots to match!” says, Jeff, the Liquidator. “What's awesome, is anyone in the world can participate, and most of the items are small and cheap to ship. It promises to be tons of fun for amateur buyers and collectors alike”. “We have been doing auctions for years, and this one has to be one for the books” describes Tom Jones, who is helping to execute the auction.Get a deal. Bid from the comfort of your own home and be apart of the action.About the AuctionThis online auction directliquidaton.ca & onsite auction will be held on Sat. June 15th. Bidders can bid anywhere in the world or attend onsite at Direct Liquidation 6990 Greenwood St. Burnaby. Registration is free. The bidders online and in-person can see the items going up for auction before it goes live. The auction time starts at 11 am sharp, and you can register at directliquidation.ca.About Jeff, The LiquidatorJeff Schwarz has been in business for more than 25 years buying and selling pretty much everything. From liquidating merchandise in the streets of India to buying furniture in Indonesia and doing deals in China, Dubai, Canada, the United States and Central America. Jeff has also had a successful TV show called The Liquidator that ran in over 100 countries with over 5 seasons of him doing business liquidating items and dealing with eccentric buyers and sellers.Jeff Schwarz has been featured on:- Hit Series "The Liquidator"- Marketwatch.com- The Rush on Shaw TV- Global News BC- Toronto Star- Globe & Mail- CBC News- An announcer at the Canada Reel Screen Awards & Leo Awards- Breakfast Television- Plus Numerous Appearances in TV and MovieAwarded Top 3 Reality Show in the World at Banff Film FestivalPrison BreakBeyond 2The MissionBlood & OilOnce Upon a TimeTravelersReaperviii.When We RiseQuantico100’s of pilots30-Media Contact for Press & Radio Interviews for Jeff Schwarz, The Liquidator:Meryll Dreyer604 868-7433meryll@kares.ca



