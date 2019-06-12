AAIC Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

/EIN News/ -- SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE have honored American Agricultural Insurance Company (AAIC) as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago. AAIC came in at #25 on the list for small and medium-sized companies.

To determine the Best Workplaces in Chicago list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses representing nearly 850,000 employees in the Chicago area at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.



“At AAIC, we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to supporting a healthy work environment where they are appreciated, engaged, and encouraged to reach their full potential,” said Janet Katz, Executive Vice President and CEO of AAIC. “Being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Chicago is gratifying because it shows that our employees recognize and value our commitment to them.”



“The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “These companies create cultures that invite all employees, creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual.”



The Best Workplaces in Chicago list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.



About AAIC



American Agricultural Insurance Company (AAIC) ranks among the top domestic reinsurance companies in the United States. AAIC is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau® insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. For more than 70 years, AAIC has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AAIC is rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.



About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture. Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Katherine Aguirre American Agricultural Insurance Company (AAIC) 847.969.2916 kaguirre@aaic.com

