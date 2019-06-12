SEEDLIP IS PROUD TO BE THE OFFICIAL NON-ALCOHOLIC SPIRITS PARTNER OF THE MICHELIN GUIDE U.S.

/EIN News/ --

Los Angeles, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Seedlip, the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits, has partnered with Michelin, the world’s fine dining authority with 120 years of experience in gastronomy and the trusted source and companion to travelers and foodies alike. As Official Partner of the MICHELIN guide U.S., Seedlip will provide elevated cocktail experiences for all USA Michelin Guide Star Revelations.

Michelin revealed the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California selection and celebrated the talented California chefs and their teams included in the first statewide Guide in the U.S. in Huntington Beach on Monday June 3rd. The chefs from newly Michelin-starred restaurants were able to celebrate with Seedlip cocktails.

Founder of Seedlip, Ben Branson, states:

“Sharing a similar ethos and commitment to great ingredients and great guest experiences we are so proud and excited to be working with the Michelin team as an official partner. This partnership is an incredible opportunity to highlight the increasingly important need for more holistic hospitality providing those not drinking alcohol, for whatever reason, a grown up and sophisticated option!”

Since it’s launch in late 2015, Seedlip has been championed by some of the most celebrated bartenders and Michelin-starred chefs around the globe and today is available in over 25 countries and in over 1000x US restaurants and bars and proudly counts Michelin * restaurants like The French Laundry, Atelier Crenn, Single Thread, Providence, Eleven Madison Park, Blue Hill Stone Barns, Oriole and Alinea as key supporters.

Note To Editors

About Seedlip

Headquartered in The Chilterns, England with U.S. offices in Los Angeles, CA, Seedlip is a nature company dedicated to changing the way the world drinks by pioneering the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits. Solving the dilemma of ‘What to drink when you’re not drinking ®’ Seedlip offers a sophisticated alternative to overly sweet or fruity options & is served in over 6,000 prestigious cocktail bars, hotels, restaurants & retailers across 25 countries.

Seedlip founder, Ben Branson created Seedlip with a vision to bring together his mother’s 300 year farming heritage and his father’s brand design expertise to offer a complex and sophisticated adult alternative for those not drinking. Blended & bottled in the English countryside, Seedlip has created a six week coveted bespoke maceration, copper pot distillation & filtration process for each individual ingredient it sources.

Available in three variants, Seedlip Garden 108 captures the essence of the English countryside with sophisticated top notes of the handpicked English Peas & Hay from the founder’s family farm blended with garden herbs [Rosemary, Thyme & Spearmint]. Seedlip Spice 94 is aromatic with strong spice (All spice berries & Cardamom) & citrus [Lemon & Grapefruit peel) top notes & a long bitter finish from the highest quality barks (Oak & Cascarilla). The latest addition to the range is Seedlip Grove 42, a celebration of the Orange; an adult, citrus blend of copper-pot distillates including three varieties of Orange [Blood Orange, Mandarin, Bitter Orange] with uplifting fragrant spices [Lemongrass & Ginger]. Seedlip contains zero alcohol, zero sugar, zero calories and free from allergens & artificial flavors.

For more information & serves, please visit www.seedlipdrinks.com/us or on Instagram at @Seedlipusa

For an updated list of the Seedlip Michelin Partner Accounts please visit: https://seedlipdrinks.com/us/stockists/?region=United%20States%20of%20America&type=Michelin%20Partner

Attachment

Lorena Tapiero Seedlip 8182990704 lorena@seedlipdrinks.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.