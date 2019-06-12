CARP Urges Federal Government to Implement National Pharmacare Recommendations

Will Level Playing Field for Canada’s Seniors

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARP, Canada’s largest advocacy organization for older adults, applauds Dr. Eric Hoskins and the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare for recommending a single-payer pharmacare system.



Laura Tamblyn Watts, Chief Public Policy Officer, CARP





/EIN News/ -- This system will improve access and affordability of medications for millions of Canadians, especially Canada’s more than 6 million older adults. Of particular note is the Council’s recommendation to eliminate the co-payment for low-income seniors.

“CARP has consistently called for a single-payer pharmacare system. We strongly urge the federal government to implement the Council’s recommendations,” says Laura Tamblyn Watts, Chief Public Policy Officer at CARP. “Canadians’ access to quality health care and medications should not vary by postal code. Fully 86% of our 320,000 members agree that the same medications should be covered by all provincial programs.”

According to our research, CARP members take an average of four medications, with some requiring more than ten. Yet after retirement, 76% lost or faced a reduction in their prescription drug benefits, which impacts their ability to pay for medication. “National pharmacare could level the playing field,” says Tamblyn Watts.

CARP is calling on the federal government to adopt and implement a comprehensive, sustainable and evidence-based pharmacare system. CARP’s FACES of Canada’s Seniors policy platform, launched in 2018, challenges government to act on five key areas for older adults: Financial Security, Abuse Prevention, Caregiving and Housing Supports, Exceptional Health Care and Social Inclusion. CARP’s call for national pharmacare is included in the FACES campaign.

CARP is a non-profit, non-partisan association representing more than 320,000 older Canadians across Canada. We advocate to uphold the rights and improve the lives of Canadians as we age.

Contact:

Lisa Hartford, ABC

National Communications Lead, CARP

416.607.2470 (o) 647.466.8053 (m)

l isa@carp.ca

