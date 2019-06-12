Response Ortho Celebrates 15 Years of Success and Is Only Getting Started

Pioneer of Web-based Pre-Op Planning Software and ExFix Technologies Makes Big Plans for Future

WARSAW, Ind., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2004, Response Ortho (RO) is celebrating 15 years of business – with 2019 proving to be the most exciting since joining the WishBone Medical Family of Companies. Based in Istanbul, Turkey, RO designs, develops and manufactures patented solutions for advanced fracture fixation and bone deformity correction. To date, the company has delivered 35 CE marked systems to Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), with sales projections bolstered since being acquired by WishBone Medical, Inc.



/EIN News/ -- On the forefront of orthopedic technology, Response Ortho boasts a diverse portfolio of leading-edge solutions, from external fixators, to plates, rods, screws, pins and pre-operative/post-operative software.

“I started Response Ortho with the dream of creating innovative, thoughtfully designed orthopedic products to help surgeons deliver optimal results for their patients. From the beginning, we invested in state-of-the-art resources to design, test, validate and manufacture in-house to maintain the highest standards of quality.”

– Sehmuz Isin,

Founder and CEO, Response Ortho

President, WishBone Medical International

Response Ortho is an innovator in Radiographic Navigation Software for Hexapod Fixators – a groundbreaking improvement from manual measurement. This pioneered technology is integrated into their CE marked Smart Correction ® Circular Hexapod External Fixator System, which received the highly-respected TÜBİTAK-TTGV-TÜSİAD Technology Grand Prize Award* in 2012. With great demand, Smart Correction® sales quickly made a positive impact on the domestic economy and became the first Turkish-made product of the orthopedic industry to gain global recognition.

Additionally, the RO team was an early developer of web-based pre-operative planning software and today, offers Click2Correct ® – a free, secure, highly-intuitive planning and templating software utilizing Dynamic Vectoral Drawing Technology. Accessible from any desktop or mobile device, Click2Correct® improves efficiency and can receive multiple data formats.

Since its first launch, Response Ortho has focused sales efforts in EMEA markets – an effective approach for both the company and Turkish economy. Moving forward, RO is working with WishBone Medical to expand market reach into the United States.

Response Ortho’s 15 years of innovation serves as a springboard for the WishBone R&D team – RO systems will be further refined and offered in sterile packed, single-use disposable kits around the world.

*National competition organized by TÜBİTAK (National Science and Technology Research Organization) – TTGV (National Technology Development Society) – TÜSİAD (Turkish Businessman Club)

About Response Ortho

Response Ortho is dedicated to increasing procedural efficiency and cost-effective patient outcomes for the treatment of complex orthopedic conditions through the development of innovative, patented solutions for advanced fracture fixation and bone deformity correction, utilizing the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms and impeccable quality standards. Response Ortho has more than 36,000 sq. feet of state-of-the-art manufacturing in Istanbul, Turkey, and will be adding sterile packaging clean room capabilities by year-end.

Response Ortho is at the forefront of orthopedic technology, redefining the standard of care by targeting the next frontier in orthopedic surgery – Pre-operative and post-operative surgical planning software designed to help surgeons increase the predictability of fracture fixation and anatomical alignment in orthopedic procedures.

Response Ortho’s award-winning Smart Correction® Hexapod Fixator and Click2Correct® pre-operative/post-operative planning software are proprietary, procedurally-integrated, digital platforms designed to streamline procedural efficiency and impact positive clinical outcomes across the surgical workflow by allowing the surgeon to confidently and reproducibly calculate, correct, and confirm optimal anatomical alignment.

Response Ortho was founded in 2004 and became a WishBone Medical Company in 2019.

About WishBone Medical

WishBone Medical is a global pediatric orthopedic company, committed to providing anatomically appropriate innovative implants and instruments in sterile packed, single-use disposable kits, to prevent infection, reduce overall costs for our customers and achieve the best outcomes for children around the world who are still growing. Through recent acquisitions, WishBone Medical now offers 42 pediatric orthopedic product systems with operations in Warsaw, IN, Istanbul, Turkey, and Singapore.

