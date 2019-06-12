UPDATE - LegalZoom Lessons in Small Business: A Guide to Turning Your Dream into Reality

Nationwide media tour features helpful guidance and tools to help small business owners, and an inspiring story of how one couple ditched the corporate world to sell ice cream sandwiches from a food truck—now their business is making millions.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting a small business means you are the boss. The independence that brings is enticing, but it also means that you make all the decisions. How do you navigate challenging issues and the unknowns that come with starting a company? Without the right guidance and resources, the process can become overwhelming.



/EIN News/ -- It doesn’t have to be that way. There are services that anyone starting a small business can use to achieve their business goals now and in the future. And, there are countless success stories to learn from.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/P0S5fOoNHSQ

Natasha Case, CEO/Co-Founder of Coolhaus on behalf of LegalZoom, and Ed Arcinue, LegalZoom’s Chief Customer Officer, conducted a nationwide media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media to offer insights on navigating the world of starting your own small business, what you need to know, and what resources you will need to help you succeed.

LegalZoom has helped over 2 million people start or run their businesses and has facilitated over 425,000 legal consultations. Every 3 minutes someone starts their business with LegalZoom.

During the nationwide media tour, Ed and Natasha discussed:

Resources that LegalZoom provides that are uncomplicated and affordable

Critical success factors that people don’t think about when starting a small business

How Natasha turned a love of architecture and dessert into a multimillion-dollar small business

Natasha’s insights on how to navigate the ups and downs of starting a small business

