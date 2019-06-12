ViaCarte Welcomes PayMachine into an Alliance Partnership with a Transforming Solution for Credit Inclusion in Latin America

PANAMA CITY, Panama, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaCarte, a payments solution and mobile money technology company, announced today a partnership with PayMachine, a revolutionary fintech solution for financial lifestyle assistance and credit inclusion in Latin America. Both companies have partnered to reach these markets to facilitate affordable credit inclusion to unbanked and underbanked citizens in these regions.



/EIN News/ -- ViaCarte and PayMachine have gathered critical financial institutions, telecoms, and retailers together to enable a large-scale roll-out of PayMachine's on-demand credit facility and risk analysis platform through ViaCarte's existing mobile money ecosystem in Panama, allowing end users to apply for low-cost micro and nano loans through a mobile application.

"We are excited to be partnering with PayMachine to offer innovative payment solutions which, when integrated with ViaCarte, will combine efficiency with loan facilities and state-of-the-art credit analysis tools with a mobile payment platform for the delivery of these funds," said Natalie Tosado, President of ViaCarte.

"This is an important mission that we are excited to embark upon with ViaCarte, as their payments platform will allow mobile wallet users to be paid on demand as employees while also allowing those in need to affordably pay their debts using PayMachine's embeddable solutions," said Oliver Gale, CEO of PayMachine.

About PayMachine:

PayMachine is a web and API Consumer Lending as a Service (CLaaS) platform with a personalized in-app credit module offered to consumers and employees so they can meet daily financial and lifestyle needs using on-demand pay and microloans. PayMachine learns from behavior and updates the users' available credit daily, enabling the financially excluded to build their creditworthiness. For more information, please visit https://www.paymachine.io

About ViaCarte:

ViaCarte is a payment processing platform that also has cards issuing and mobile money ecosystem, plus a background of benefits and insurance, with a loyalty/ rewards engine. ViaCarte merges easy onboarding, with an issuer agnostic backend, and a user-friendly frontend, helping members access their payment vehicles conveniently and get rewarded. For more information, please visit https://www.viacarte.com

Press Contact:

Veronica E. Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com

508-643-8000



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.