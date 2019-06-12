MPP Global’s eSuite Powers Launch of Canadian Soccer OTT Service, OneSoccer, for MEDIAPRO

/EIN News/ -- WARRINGTON, UK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPP Global , the technology company that delivers eSuite, the world’s smartest subscriber management & billing platform, was selected by MEDIAPRO, a leading European broadcaster and multimedia communications group, to power the launch of their new international Canadian soccer OTT service, OneSoccer.



The sports industry is a key focus area for MEDIAPRO, already a prominent global player in rights management for competitions including UEFA Champions League and Liga Brasileirão. In 2019, MEDIAPRO acquired the global media rights to a suite of Canadian soccer properties, including the recently launched Canadian Premier League (CPL). Under a deal with Canadian Soccer Business (CSB), MEDIAPRO will own the rights to every property within the CSB portfolio for the next ten years. This includes the global and domestic rights to the CPL and the Canadian Championship tournament.

Upon obtaining these rights, the group made plans to introduce a new international OTT streaming service dedicated to Canadian soccer. Launched in April 2019, the service, called OneSoccer, will feature thousands of matches over the course of the coming years, including both live and on-demand content.

The new 24/7 live and on-demand streaming channel is available with a 30-day free trial and will carry live coverage of all CPL matches (plus the final). It will also show all home matches of the Canadian national teams, both men’s & women’s, plus all matches of the 2019 Canadian Championship. This involves all professional soccer teams in the country.

The service offers a range of other subscription options to users. Day passes will be available for purchase, while the ‘League Pass’ option offers subscribers the OneSoccer service for the season, with a special rate for CPL club season ticket holders. Additionally, the service will feature weekly news and highlights shows, magazine shows and additional exclusive original programming.

To successfully deliver OneSoccer, MEDIAPRO required a powerful, feature-rich subscriber management and billing platform to continually drive not only subscriber acquisition, but - more importantly - retention. MEDIAPRO leveraged MPP Global's expertise in these areas to further understand how eSuite combats these specific challenges, after which they selected the cloud platform as their solution of choice.

eSuite is specifically designed to monetise digital content and physical products for the Media sector, providing a highly scalable architecture to support both on-demand and live content. The platform is easy to deploy, with an SDK including pre-built user journeys for registration, payment, self-care, product selection and customer service emails. This advanced functionality ensures MEDIAPRO’s OneSoccer OTT service is well-equipped for subscriber acquisition and growth, both on launch and in the future, with eSuite playing an integral role in the project’s success.

Natxo Imaz, CTO, MEDIAPRO, commented: “eSuite has provided us with additional opportunities to generate revenue, increase our speed-to-market and manage the full billing lifecycle of our subscribers more intelligently. Already since go-live, we have obtained more subscribers than initially forecast so early on.

“Implementing eSuite was very much a plug-and-play process for us, in large part due to the extensive nature of the eSuite platform and thanks to its Support Centre, which was an invaluable resource for us to find answers to our questions about the platform. It's not every day we come across documentation as good as MPP Global’s.

“This has probably been the easiest integration we’ve ever had with an external platform. I am confident that with the winning combination of eSuite's intuitive functionality and continued support from MPP Global, OneSoccer will be a success for MEDIAPRO.”

Paul Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder, MPP Global, said: “OneSoccer marks MEDIAPRO’s first foray into the Canadian market, and we’re delighted to have contributed to their milestone.

“The project has been seamless, with implementation delivered in a record time; from kick off to go-live, it was just 46 days, which is a great achievement and testament to the expertise and professionalism of the team here at MPP Global. Our Support Centre and experienced implementation teams played an integral role in how swiftly MEDIAPRO were able to implement eSuite, ensuring minimal overheads and time-to-market for their new OTT service.”

Chris Welsh, VP, TV & Sport, Europe, MPP Global, added: “The OneSoccer platform will use the full suite of modules available in eSuite, including registration, IDM, authentication, entitlement provisioning, subscriber management, payments, billing, subscriber CRM, commerce, reports, dashboards and more.

“Our experience working with Natxo and his skilled development teams has provided us with great confidence that subscriber numbers will continue to rise, especially as we embark on future phases of the OneSoccer launch with MEDIAPRO, rolling out apps on additional platforms.”

