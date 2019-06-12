Associa Community Management Corporation Promotes Beth Brittingham to Division Director

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) announces the recent promotion of Beth Brittingham, CMCA®, PCAM®, as the new division director of the Maryland office.



Ms. Brittingham has more than 20 years of community association management experience and has been a valued member of the Associa CMC team since 2015. She has managed a range of properties including condominium associations, single-family homeowner associations, mixed communities, and large communities. She has also worked in a variety of capacities including community manager and general manager. As the new division director, Ms. Brittingham will be responsible for building client relationships, providing exceptional customer service, strategic planning, and business development.



“Beth is a natural leader and has a diverse industry background that will help her manage successful communities and build strong client relationships,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “We are excited to see her expand her responsibilities and grow as a dedicated employee.”



Ms. Brittingham holds a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.