Thomas Fox, AACI, P. App Elected as New President to the Appraisal Institute of Canada at 2019 Annual Conference

AIC Also Recognizes Exceptional Volunteers During Annual Conference

OTTAWA, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) announces the election of Thomas Fox, AACI, P.App of Regina, Saskatchewan as AIC’s National President for 2019-2020. Mr. Fox was formally inducted during AIC’s 2019 Conference held from June 5-8, 2019 in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.



/EIN News/ -- Thomas first joined AIC in 1996, receiving his CRA designation in 2001, followed by his AACI in 2006. He has worked for a small valuation firm in Saskatchewan for his entire career and has been an active volunteer with the Institute for over 22 years. He has chaired several AIC committees and has served as President of the AIC Saskatchewan Association.

“I am honored to be the new AIC president – especially as we move into a period of rapid and profound change in our profession. I plan to continue to build on AIC’s proud history and reputation as the appraisal professionals of choice within Canada. Our members face some challenges ahead and I welcome the opportunity to help lead them to a bright future,” said Thomas Fox, president of the Appraisal Institute of Canada.

“I’d like to thank Peter McLean, AACI, P.App, (Fellow) for all his hard work and leadership as AIC President and I look forward to working with him as he continues to be part of the Executive Committee in the role of past-president.”

Joining Mr. Fox on the AIC Executive Committee are:

Jan Wicherek, AACI, P.App – President-Elect – PEI

Peter McLean, AACI, P.App – Past President - Ontario

Suzanne de Jong, AAIC, P.App – Vice President – Ontario

Adam Dickinson, AACI, P.App - Vice President - New Brunswick

Keith Lancastle – Chief Executive Officer

Other members of the Board include:

Michael Kirkland, AACI, P.App, Newfoundland/Labrador

André Pouliot, AACI, P.App, Nova Scotia

Georges Semine, AACI, P.App, Quebec

Edward Saxe, CRA, P.App, Ontario

Laura Kemp, CRA, P.App, Manitoba

Dena Knopp, CRA, P.App, Alberta

Brad Brewster, AACI, P.App, Alberta

Craig Barnsley, AACI, P.App, British Columbia

David Aberdeen, AACI, P.App, British Columbia

Several awards were also presented during the 2019 AIC Conference, including:

The AIC’s highest honour, the Fellow, was awarded to an AIC Designated Member who has exemplified AIC’s values and integrity in every facet of his career. This year’s recipient was:

○ Peter McLean, AACI, P.App





The W.C. McCutcheon Award is granted to outstanding volunteers of the Appraisal Institute of Canada who have been long-standing committee volunteers and have demonstrated leadership and commitment to the Institute and profession. This year's winners were:

○ Allan Beatty, AACI, P. App, (Fellow),

○ Patricia Cooper, AACI, P. App, and

○ John Manning, AACI, P. App





Top Appraiser Under 40 awards were presented to two exceptional young valuation professionals:

○ Samantha Lawrek, AACI, P.App; and

○ Nicholas Ruta, AACI, P.App.





President's Citations were awarded to three of AIC's long-standing volunteers, including:

○ Christopher Whyte, AACI, P.App,

○ Daniel Doucet, CRA, P.App, (Fellow), and

○ Dallas Maynard, AACI, P.App.

And finally, the prestigious title of Honorary AACI was bestowed upon Antoine Hacault of Winnipeg, Manitoba for his over 30 years of contributions to the AIC and to the advancement of the profession.

For more information about the 2019 awards, please visit www.aicanada.ca/about-aic/volunteer-awards/

ABOUT AIC

The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is the leading real property valuation association with over 5,500 members across Canada. Established in 1938, the AIC works collaboratively with its 10 provincial affiliated associations to grant the distinguished Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI™) and Canadian Residential Appraiser (CRA™) designations. AIC Designated Members are highly qualified, respected professionals who undertake comprehensive curriculum, experience and examination requirements. Our members provide unbiased appraisal, appraisal review, consulting, reserve fund study and machinery and equipment appraisal services on all types of properties within their areas of competence. For more information, go to www.AICanada.ca and follow AIC on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and the AIC Exchange .

MEDIA CONTACT

Paul Hébert

Appraisal Institute of Canada

613.292.2876

paulh@aicanada.ca



