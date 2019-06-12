INNATE PHARMA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO CONDUCT A REGISTERED OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES





/EIN News/ -- Marseille, France, Wednesday, June 12th, 2019, 5:45 PM CEST

Innate Pharma, S.A. (Euronext Paris: IPH) today announced that it plans to conduct a registered public offering of its ordinary shares, in the form of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), in the United States and has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Simultaneously with the public offering in the United States, the Company plans to conduct a private placement of its ordinary shares outside of the United States, primarily in Europe, including in France. The timing, number of new ordinary shares and ADSs to be issued and the price of the ordinary shares and ADSs to be issued in the proposed public offering and private placement have not yet been determined.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Document de Reference prospectus filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”) on April 30, 2019 under number no. D.19-0444, which is available on the AMF website ( http://www.amf-france.org ) or on Innate Pharma’s website.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Innate Pharma

US: Danielle Spangler danielle.spangler@innate-pharma.fr



EU: Dr Markus Metzger / Jérôme Marino Tel.: +33 (0)4 30 30 30 30

investors@innate-pharma.com



Page 1/1

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.