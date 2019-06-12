Asia Pacific Financial Cards and Payments Market Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Cards and Payments in Asia Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Financial Cards and Payments in Asia Pacific global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective on market evolution and the criteria for success. The briefing leverages The author's 360-degree coverage of the global payments' landscape including insight on consumer debt.



Asia Pacific's global leadership in card payments by value is driven by the Chinese market, where domestic card networks have become dominant. In other emerging Asian markets, better payment infrastructure and increasing card penetration are driving card payments growth. M-commerce adoption is increasing at a healthy pace, notably in China, due to higher smartphone and mobile internet penetration. However, lower financial literacy and low banked population pose challenges in some markets.



Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Finance market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Regional Overview Leading Companies and Brands Forecast Projections Country Snapshots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqk7rx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Bank Cards



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.