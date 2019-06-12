Alcoholic Drinks and Cannabis Markets, 2019: One More Headache or a Hangover Remedy

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Drinks and Cannabis: One More Headache or a Hangover Remedy?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tectonic shifts created by the budding cannabis industry could radically reshape the geography of recreation and health, provide alternative pathways to relaxation and disrupt intoxication rituals. This briefing examines what product offerings, the ever-evolving landscape of occasions and the new age of retail experiences look like.



Alcoholic Drinks and Cannabis: One More Headache or a Hangover Remedy? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Trends and Visions of the Future Driving, Dangers and Downside Risks

