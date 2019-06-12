Access to Quality Schools Highlights Lifestyle Advantages at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

MURRIETA, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live out your dreams at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta, where nine beautiful neighborhoods, resort-style amenities and countless lifestyle advantages lead to an incredible home base for families. Access to a quality education is a priority for homebuyers with children, and the master-planned community’s prime location offers inclusion at three of Riverside County’s best school districts—Murrieta Valley Unified, Menifee Unified and Perris Union High School District. Spencer’s Crossing’s school-aged residents attend Lisa J. Mails Elementary School or Harvest Hill STEAM Academy for grades K–5, followed by either Dorothy McElhinney Middle School or Bell Mountain Middle School for grades 6–8. Those in grades 9–12 attend Vista Murrieta High School or Paloma Valley High School to finish out their secondary education and prepare for the future. All of these schools are respected learning institutions distinguished by skilled, inspiring teachers and a balanced, thoughtful curriculum that readies students for college and beyond. Each institution charts well on the California Dashboard System with several standouts rising above average in a number of state measures, including academics.



Balancing elegance and functionality, Juniper is perfectly designed for today’s most discerning homebuyers. Desirable one and two-story detached floorplans offer open, bright interiors, grand entries, luxurious amenities and impressively large living spaces. A large multi-gen living suite option in the Residence Three is separated from other living spaces and bedrooms to offer the utmost privacy and convenience. Welcome home.





/EIN News/ -- “As a family-inspired master-planned community, offering access to good schools is just as vital to our residents’ lifestyles as beautiful homes and great amenities,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “When you choose Spencer’s Crossing, you really do get it all. Visit us soon and see for yourself!”

In addition to enjoying the benefits of excellent school districts, Spencer’s Crossing offers a dynamic way of life with resort-style recreational amenities, sprawling parks, beautiful trails and much more available all year-round. Plus, the prime location puts every convenience nearby, including shopping, dining, entertainment and freeways.

To experience Spencer’s Crossing’s great lifestyle and impressive variety of neighborhoods, visit today to tour over 20 model homes. For immediate details, go to www.SpencersCrossing.com.

Nine single-family neighborhoods built by the nation’s finest homebuilders are currently selling at Spencer’s Crossing.

Larkspur by D.R. Horton features thoughtfully crafted one- and two-story floorplans, including one featuring a unique multi-generational suite with a private entrance. Spacious interiors span from approximately 2,319 to 2,929 square feet with up to five bedrooms, up to four baths, large Great Rooms, modern kitchens, first-floor bedrooms in select designs, versatile dens or lofts per plan, and two-car garages. Prices anticipated from the mid $400,000s.

Braeburn by Pardee Homes offers gorgeous one- and two-story detached homes spanning from approximately 2,010 to 2,884 square feet. Interiors showcase three to five bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths, oversized Great Rooms, gourmet kitchens with islands, first-floor bedrooms per plan, versatile lofts, and up to three-bay tandem garages. Covered patios are included in Plans One and Two, and available as options in Plans Three and Four. Prices from the mid $400,000s.

Agave by Brookfield Residential presents three exquisite single-family designs ranging from approximately 2,818 to 3,453 square feet. Light-filled living spaces include four to five bedrooms, up to three baths, open Great Rooms, well-equipped kitchens with islands, a first-floor master suite per plan, dens and upper-level bonus rooms in select designs, outdoor rooms, private backyards and up to three-bay garages. Every home includes Connected Home technology, which allows homeowners to control front door locks, thermostats and lights from their smart phone or tablet. Prices from the high $400,000s.

Santolina by KB Home offers seven lovely one- and two-story floorplans spanning from approximately 2,358 to 3,368 square feet. Interiors are distinguished by bright, open living areas with up to six bedrooms, up to four baths, comfortable Great Rooms, modern kitchens, convenient first-floor bedrooms, upper-level lofts, and two- to three-car garages. Optional covered patios are available for outdoor leisure. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Juniper by Brookfield Residential is filled with breathtaking single-family detached designs spanning from approximately 3,212 to 3,812 square feet with four to seven bedrooms, up to five and one-half baths and up to 4-car tandem garages. Design highlights include chef-inspired kitchens with islands, lavish master suites, first-floor bedrooms in select designs and upper-level bonus rooms. Numerous customization options are available per plan, including a multi-generational suite, entertainment bar, covered outdoor rooms and more. Priced the high $400,000s.

Sycamore North by Richmond American Homes showcases an array of one- and two-story homes with three to seven bedrooms, up to five baths, and three-car garages in approximately 2,490 to 3,300 square feet. Living spaces include expansive Great Rooms with an optional fireplace, a private study or loft in select plans, private master bedrooms, first-floor bedrooms per plan, and optional covered patios. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Tamarack by Pardee Homes offers magnificent single-family residences with designs ranging from approximately 2,811 to 3,684 square feet. Open-concept living spaces feature four to five bedrooms, four baths, large Great Rooms leading to covered patios, gourmet kitchens with generous islands and stainless steel appliances, dens with optional French doors, bonus rooms per plan, first-floor bedrooms in select designs, and three-bay tandem garages. Prices from the high $400,000s.

Final homes selling at Laurel by Woodside Homes, a popular single-family neighborhood with designs spanning from approximately 2,410 to 3,199 square feet. Beautifully planned interiors showcase three to five bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, inviting Great Rooms, private studies, upper-level lofts, and optional outdoor rooms for leisure or dining. Prices from the mid $400,000s.

Palmetto by Richmond American Homes, a new collection of gorgeous single-family homes, offers four one- and two-story single-family floorplans spanning up to approximately 3,270 square feet. Design highlights include up to six bedrooms, two and one-half to four and one-half baths, open Great Rooms, luxurious master bedrooms, a private study or flex room, upper-level lofts per plan and up to three-car garages. Personalization opportunities range from covered patios and light-filled morning rooms to first-floor bedrooms and gourmet kitchens. Prices from the mid $400,000s.

Spencer’s Crossing’s prime Murrieta location is more convenient than ever due to the new Clinton Keith extension, which reduces drive time and leads directly to the community. The prime setting also provides easy access to nearby shopping centers, excellent restaurants, challenging golf courses and recreation, while Temecula’s enchanting wineries and other attractions are just a short drive from home.

Spencer’s Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, and great resort-style amenities , which include multiple pools, firepits, BBQs, terraced seating and more at The Oasis and a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children’s wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground at The Club. Impressive sports and leisure parks are also on-site, including the 11.5-acre Sports Park with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand, as well as the 14-acre Heroes Park and 5+-acre Victory Park.

To visit Spencer’s Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Clinton Keith Rd and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Clinton Keith Rd. and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

For more information on Spencer’s Crossing’s neighborhoods, please visit www.SpencersCrossing.com .

