Global Wind Power Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2024 by Installed Capacity - Cumulative and New Capacity in Megawatts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wind Power (Installed Capacity - Cumulative and New Capacity) in Megawatts.



The report profiles 121 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB Limited (Switzerland)

American Electric Power (USA)

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (China)

DeWind Inc. (USA)

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (China)

Enel Green Power S.p.A. (Italy)

ENERCON GmbH (Germany)

Wind World (India) Limited

Envision Energy Limited (China)

Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation (Japan)

General Electric Company (USA)

GE Renewable Energy (France)

Guodian United Power Technology Company Limited (China)

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. (China)

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (USA)

Nordex SE (Germany)

ACCIONA Windpower S.A. (Spain)

Pacific Hydro Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Senvion S.A. (Germany)

Shell WindEnergy, Inc. (USA)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Spain)

Suzlon Energy Limited (India)

TransAlta Corporation (Canada)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S (Denmark)

Xinjiang GoldWind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

VENSYS Energy AG (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Wind Power: Advanced, Affordable, and Proven Choice of Low-Carbon Clean Energy

Market Snapshots

Myriad Benefits of Wind Energy Drive Widespread Installations

List of Wind Generated Electrical Power Benefits

Important Factors Supporting the Rising Prominence of Wind Power

Growing Environmental Concerns

Increasing Regulations

Rising Electricity Consumption & Energy Prices

Decreasing Costs of Wind Energy

Favorable Systems for Promoting Wind Energy

Spiraling Effect of International Wind Energy Incentives

Wind Turbine Innovations & Designs Summarized

Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global Population Drive Market Demand

Wind Power Emerge as a Cost-Competitive and Reliable Energy Resource

Wind Turbine Implementation: Advancements and Challenges

Wind Turbine Implementation: Advancements and Challenges Challenges

Energy Driven Versus Environment Driven Markets

Classification of Environment Driven & Energy Driven Markets

Key Factors Hampering Deployments of Wind Energy

China and the US Dominate Wind Power Generation Worldwide

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts

Asia-Pacific and Europe Dominate Wind Power Capacity Installations

Denmark Leads the World in Wind Turbine Manufacturing

Brazil: A High Potential Market for Wind Energy

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Escalating Climate Change and the Resulting Renewable Energy Revolution Drive Strong Market Growth for Wind Power

Wind Energy Costs on a Downward Trend

The Inevitable Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy

Promising Outlook for Renewable Energy in both Developed and Developing Markets

Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution

Renewable Energy Offers Strong Competition to Established Power Sources

Recent Trends in the Renewable Energy Market Summarized

Technology Advancements to Drive Costs Down

China's Strong Focus on Renewables

Organizations Make Strong Commitments

Battery Market Registers Developments

Greater Job Generation by the Renewables Sector

Interest in Energy Storage Rises

Wind Plus Storage

Government Incentives and Subsidies

Investments in EV Charging Infrastructure

Stagnating Power Demand in Major Markets

Technology Developments and Removal of Political Barriers Essential for Growth of Renewable Energy

Surging Renewable Energy Investments in Developing Countries Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Auction Models, Lack of Subsidies & High Interest Rates: Leading to Future Market Uncertainty?

Growing Popularity & Share of Wind Energy in Total Energy Mix Benefit Market Demand

Increasing Investments in Solar and Wind Power Disrupting Global Electricity Systems and Benefiting Adoption

Offshore Wind Power Generation: The New Frontier to Race Ahead of Onshore Production in the Long Run

Offshore Wind Energy: Turning Point and Innovations

Offshore Wind Power: At the Forefront of Innovation

Offshore-Wind Energy Penetration and the Major Challenges

Rising Popularity of Small Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Growth

Shift towards Larger, Hybrid, and Taller Wind Power Turbines Gain Traction

Quest for Larger Machines Lead to Steady Increase in Wind Turbine Size

Potential Size Limits

Performance of Large Wind Turbines

Extensive Range of Design Options for Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Wind Energy Research & Development Projects Get a Shot in the Arm Leading to Increase in Patent Filing

Prospects of Wind Energy: Mystifying Favoritism?



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Critical Role of Technological Advancement in Improving Wind Power Technologies

Improvement in Power Generation Capacity

Enhancing Reliability and Performance of System Component

Research Supporting Advancement of Wind Turbine Systems

Innovative Interface Technology for Wind Turbine Condition Monitoring

Drones: An Efficient Technology for Wind Turbine Inspections

Air-Borne Wind Technology in Place of Traditional Wind Turbine

Bladeless Wind Turbines

EnergySails: Harnessing Wind and Solar Energy on Ships

Large Wind Turbines

GE's Haliade-X

Innovative Detection System to Safeguard Eagles

Spiral Welding Technique for Turbine Tower Construction

Select Small Wind Turbine Innovations and Developments

Innovative Techniques to Reduce Wind Power Operation & Maintenance (O&M)

Use of Drones for Inspections

Underwater Drone

Robots for Blade Maintenance

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation

Research Efforts

Innovative Automated O&M Solutions

SCDnezzy2 Fully-Integrated Twin-Rotor Turbine

High Flying Turbines: A Major Breakthrough for Harnessing More Wind Power

Advanced Algorithm Enhances Small Wind Turbines' Efficiency

Advanced Robot Systems for Examining Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

Advanced Approach to Store Floating Wind Energy

VolturnUS Offshore Wind Turbine

High Efficiency Wind Turbine at All Wind Speeds

Other Important Wind Turbine Design Innovations

AT-Buoyant Airborne Turbine

Wind Catcher Max

I6O+ Wind/Hydro Plant

IceWind CW-1000

The Typhoon Turbine

360-Degree Air Intake

Blade-Free Wind Turbine

Wind Turbine Design Gets Inspiration from Jet Engines

SpiDAR System to Improve Wind Turbine Output

Maglev Turbines Reduces Friction

Turbine Stalks that Sway with Wind

Sail-based Advanced Wind Turbines

Blades with Trailing Edge to Reduce Stress on Supporting Structure

Focusing on Center of Gravity for Lowering Anchoring Costs

Harnessing Wind Energy over Large Buildings

Solar-Powered Wind Turbine

GE Develops High Efficiency Turbine Model

Siemens' Design with Less Number of Parts

Wood-based Wind Turbine

Portable Wind Turbine

Wind Turbines with Ionic Thrusters

Leviathan Energy

Technique to Increase Tower Height

Vindicator Laser System

Self-Optimization Software for Wind Turbines



5. WIND POWER: AN OVERVIEW

Wind Energy: A Prelude

Wind Speed: An Important Factor for Power Generation

Wind Turbines Definition

Design Configurations of Wind Turbines

Horizontal and Vertical Axis Designs

Number of Blades

Variable Speed Designs

A Working Model of a Wind Turbine

Wind Energy and Wind Turbines: Notable Facts

Wind Energy Exploitation & Development: Economic Viability

Improving the Value of Wind Electricity

Cost Reduction

Identifying Locations for Prospective Wind Farms

Reduction of Uncertainties

Reduction of Environmental Impact

Infrastructure Development

Implementing Favorable National & International Environmental & Energy Policies

Education & Human Resource Development

Cost Structure of Wind Energy

Consistency of Wind Speeds

Technical Design Lifetime of Turbines

Amortization Period

Building Wind Farms: Making the Right Choice



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Wind Power Marketplace: Fiercely Competitive

Vestas Leads the Global Wind Turbines Market

Leading Wind Turbine Manufacturers: Snapshot Profiles with Wind Turbine Related Developments

Vestas

Siemens Gamesa

General Electric (GE)

GoldWind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Goldwind)

ENERCON

Nordex Acciona

Senvion

United Power Technology Company Limited

Envision Energy Limited

Suzlon Group

Ming Yang

Select Wind Turbine Models Worldwide

Alstom Haliade

Areva M5000

Bard 5MW

Enercon E126 7.5MW

Gamesa G5MW

Repower 6M Series

Samsung S7.0 171 7MW

Siemens SWT-6.0 150

Sinovel SL6000

Vestas V164 8MW

XEMC 5MW

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

New Revenue Streams and Industry Expansion

Growing Number of Corporate Agreements for Purchasing Renewable Power

Energy Based Guarantees Push O&M Companies to Assume More Responsibility

How Things Would Pan Out for Wind Energy O&M Companies in the Future

Blockchain Technology for Small Scale Generators and Households

Proposal for a New IEC Standard for Improving Wind Turbine Maintenance

Market Participants Caught in the thick Despite Expectations of Spectacular Growth

Gearboxes and Geared Motors: Transformation Undertaken by European Manufacturers

Wind Energy Component Manufacture: An Untapped Opportunity



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Nestle Launches Wind Farm with Nine Turbines

Senvion Introduces 4.2 MW Turbines

SGRE Launches SG 4.2-145 New Geared Turbine

LM Wind Power Launches LM 75.1 P Longest Blade in China

Vestas Introduces V120-2.0/2.2 MW Turbine

Senvion Launches New 3.7M144 EBC and 3.6M118 NES Turbines

Vestas Introduces Three New Variants of 4.2 MW Turbines

Semtive Introduces NEMOI Wind Turbine

Vestas to Introduce New Variants V116-2.0 MW and V120-2.0 MW Turbines

Senvion Launches Four New 2.3-2.4 MW Turbines in India

Siemens Launches Three New Onshore Direct Drive Wind Turbines



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

ABB Wins Orders from rsted

SGRE to Supply Two Wind Farms in South Africa

Senvion Signs Supply and Delivery Agreement with Total Eren

Nordex Wins Supply and Installation Contract of Turbines

Siemens Gamesa to Supply and Install 92 Turbines at 10 Wind Farms

Vestas Secures a 72 MW Order for 20 V126-3.45 MW Turbines

Vestas Receives EPC Order for the 48 MW Wind Park

China's Goldwind Announces ($270m) Deal to Replace 242 Turbines

rsted Signs Wind Turbine Order with Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Secures Turbine Supply Contract for Neoenergia

Vestas Wins Order of 13 V117-3.45 MW Turbines

Nordex Receives Orders from Spain for Turbines

Siemens Gamesa Strengthen its Cooperation with wpd Offshore

SGRE to Supply Onshore OptimaFlex Wind Turbines in Norway

Vestas Partners with Vattenfall and PKA for Wind Energy Project

E.ON to Acquire Vortex Energy

Siemens Gamesa Enters into Agreement with Tokyu Land Corporation

GE Renewable Energy Announces First Wind Energy Project in Chile

Jan De Nul and Hitachi Signs a Contract for Wind Farm Project

Siemens Gamesa Secures Largest Ever Wind Turbine Order in India

SGRE Signs Agreement with NextEra Energy Resources for Wind Farms

GE Renewable Energy Signs Five-Year R & D Agreement with ORE Catapult

SGRE Supplies Turbines to MidAmerican Energy Company

SGRE to Construct 194 MW Wind Farm in Australia

SGRE to Install Dam Nai Wind Farm with 39 MW in Vietnam

Nordex Receives Contract for a Wind Farm from Leonidas Associates

Siemens Gamesa Secures an Agreement for the Supply of Turbines in Spain

Suzlon Wins Two Wind Power Projects

SGRE Secures Orders for the Supply of 39 Onshore Wind Turbines

GE Renewable Energy Unveils Offshore Wind Turbine - Haliade-X

SGRE Signs a Service Agreement in Several Wind Farms

GE Renewable Energy Signs an Agreement with ENGIE to Supply 2.5-116 Turbines

SGRE Signs Two Supply Orders of G132-3.465 MW Wind Turbines

SGRE Signs Two New Contracts for the Supply of 96 MW to Datang

SGRE to Supply New 8 MW Offshore Wind Turbine

DSME Recoils Wind Power Business

Suzlon Receives a Wind Power Project of 252 MW

Nordex Wins Contracts for the Installation of Two Wind Farms in Apulia

GE Announces Agreements to Provide Wind Energy Capacity to Wind Energy Holding

GE Announces Maintenance Contract for Alsleben Wind Farm

SGRE Receives an Order for the Supply and Installation of OptimaFlex Turbine

Microsoft and GE Sign an Agreement on a New Wind Project

SGRE Secures an Agreement for the Supply of 300 MW in China

Tesla Partners with Vestas for Powerpack Projects

Vestas Receives Order from Southern Power for Supply of Turbines

GE Partners with ENGIE to Supply and Install 32 Wind Turbines

AEP Announces Clean Energy Project - Wind Catcher Energy Connection

SEOB Exit from Brazil

Vestas Receives Order for 32 V136-3.45 MW Wind Turbines

Nordex Receives Order from Erdem for Ten N131/3900 Turbines

Gamesa and Siemens Wind Power Enter into Merger

Forestalia Wins a Contract to Develop 1,200 MW Wind Farm in Aragn

GE Acquires LM Wind Power



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 121 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 133)

The United States (39)

Canada (9)

Japan (3)

Europe (56) France (5) Germany (13) The United Kingdom (8) Italy (6) Spain (5) Rest of Europe (19)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)

Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rih9j7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Wind Power



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.