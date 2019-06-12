California Utilities Warn of Blackouts During Wildfire Season

NeoVolta Solar Battery Storage Will Power Homes Through Outages

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As another fire season approaches, California’s largest utilities are warning residents to expect power blackouts lasting up to a week . Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison will turn off parts of the electric grid as a precaution on dry, windy days when the wildfire threat is highest. The utilities are warning that these blackouts may not be limited to areas in immediate danger and could affect millions of interconnected customers.

Six of the 10 most destructive wildfires in California history have occurred in the last 18 months. On June 1, the National Interagency Coordination Center released its summer 2019 outlook and predicted “above normal significant large fire potential” for the West Coast. Other experts have warned that the California wildfire season, which typically lasts from mid-summer into fall, may now be a year-round fire season .

During a budget meeting in Sacramento last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom commented on grid outages and stated, “I’m worried. We’re all worried about it for the elderly. We’re worried about it because we could see people’s power shut off not for a day or two but potentially a week."

NeoVolta Inc., a San Diego–based manufacturer of residential energy storage systems, developed its NV14 with these concerns in mind. The NV14 system will automatically disconnect from a downed electric grid, allowing NeoVolta customers to stay powered while others are left in the dark.

“When the utility turns off power, the entire area is affected,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “This is not only an inconvenience. Many people work from home, some people have serious medical challenges and medications requiring refrigeration, local businesses close, and everyone sits in the dark together.”

NeoVolta addresses the issue of grid outage with its NV14 home energy management system. The NV14 is designed with a 14.4 kWh rechargeable lithium iron phosphate battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter, a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring, and an auto-transfer switch that allows the system to automatically disconnect from the grid if it goes out. Customer solar panels will continue to power the home’s critical loads and charge the battery when the sun is shining. Stored power can then be used after the sun goes down. With the NV14, customers can effectively manage their stored battery energy and power their homes indefinitely.

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued growth in demand in the energy storage sector. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

