MERGER ALERT – GDI and DATA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI)

Merger Announcement: April 30, 2019

Transaction Details: The proposed transaction will be effected through a "Reverse Morris Trust" transaction, allowing Ingersoll-Rand's Industrial segment ("Ingersoll-Rand Industrial") to be spun-off to Ingersoll-Rand's shareholders and simultaneously merged with and surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gardner Denver. Upon completion of the combination, existing Ingersoll-Rand shareholders will own 50.1% of the combined company and existing stockholders of Gardner Denver will own 49.9% of the combined company.

To learn more about the GDI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/gardner-denver-holdings-inc

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA)

Merger Announcement: June 10, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of Tableau will receive 1.103 shares of Salesforce common stock for each share of Tableau Class A and Class B common stock they own.

To learn more about the DATA investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/tableau-software-inc-2

