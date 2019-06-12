Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) joins call for UN to continue scrutinizing human rights situation in Eritrea

The Committee to Protect Journalists and 29 other civil society organizations yesterday sent a letter to members of the United Nations Human Rights Council urging them to continue to scrutinize the human rights situation in Eritrea. The letter was sent ahead of the 41st session of the Human Rights Council, which will take place in Geneva from June 24 to July 12.

The letter highlights that a free and independent press continues to be absent in the country, and that 16 journalists remain in detention without trial, many since 2001, according to CPJ data. Moreover, Eritrean authorities have yet to produce evidence that many of those arbitrarily jailed are still alive, the letter said.

The letter states that the human rights situation in Eritrea remains dire, notwithstanding recent promising developments such as the rapprochement between Eritrea and Ethiopia, and the signing of a tripartite agreement between Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

The letter can be read in full here.



