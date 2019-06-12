MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Hassan Yussuff available for comment following release of report on pharmacare

OTTAWA, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff is available for comment following the release of the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare’s final report. The Council is expected to release its report at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 12.



/EIN News/ -- Canada’s unions have been campaigning for universal public pharmacare that would cover all Canadians, regardless of their age, income, or where they work or live. Recent polls show that 89% of Canadians consistently say they support universal public pharmacare. Canada remains the only country with a national Medicare program that doesn’t provide national coverage for pharmacare.

What: Media availability When: Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Who: Hassan Yussuff, CLC President

For more information and to arrange an interview, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis

CLC Communications

613-355-1962

Email: cstdenis@clcctc.ca



