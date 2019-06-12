SmallCap Sentinel: As Fears Abate, an Array of Positive Factors Align for Drug Makers

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fears present in the 2018 market for drug makers… price ceilings and regulatory assaults… may have been exaggerated. In fact, a market under siege in 2018 has had a more than solid year. Recent news by industry stalwarts Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) and rising drug co Innovus Pharmaceuticals (INNV) shows an industry racing forward with innovation and expansion.



/EIN News/ -- An article from Forbes earlier this year titled “Big Pharma Less Concerned About Industry Disruption This Year” spoke to a brighter 2019 for Big Pharma. Massive concerns about a margin-eating entry by Amazon into the prescription space and vertical mergers among insurers have now been supplanted by what some may believe are manageable concerns about government restraint on pricing.

Meanwhile, each of the aforementioned companies have posted compelling news over the past few weeks. Among the more notable are the following:

After approval for a leap to the NASDAQ, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has followed up with a significant stream of releases chronicling expansion and product development. A simple review of the INNV news feed offers a glimpse of significant marks of progress for Innovus, which provides consumers with a broad variety of over-the-counter options including products for men’s health, brain health, diabetes, fertility, pain management, respiratory, vision, vitality, women’s health, and more – all of which led to the Company posting an eye-popping preliminary first quarter 2019 net revenue estimated to be $5.4 million or an approximate 12.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 and 18.0% increase from the first quarter of 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline posted adjusted earnings of 79 cents per American depositary share (“ADS”) for the first quarter of 2019. Earnings rose 18% year over year at constant exchange rate (“CER”). Source: Zachs

Johnson & Johnson rewarded investors with an increasing dividend, announcing recently that its Board of Directors has declared a 5.6% increase in the quarterly dividend rate, from $0.90 per share to $0.95 per share.

Abbott announced the next phase of partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and researchers from the Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury (TRACK-TBI) Network. The two groups will conduct a clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of Abbott's point-of-care blood test technology, which is under development to help clinicians assess brain injuries within minutes, using only a few drops of a patient's blood. The full release is a must-read as to what could literally be a game changer.

Perrigo has had an impactful month as well, announcing that it has sold off its Animal Health division for a whopping $185 million and made the hard and full turn into self-care. Investors are likely receptive to a management team that just announced it had beat earning estimates.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

"We may purchase Securities of Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Other OTC: INNV), prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 250,000 dollars and 5,000,000 shares on behalf of Innovus Pharma for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

