Norway : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Norway

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

June 12, 2019

While many advanced economies are experiencing slower growth, Norway’s output has continued to expand strongly, helped by a robust labor market, positive terms of trade, and some competitiveness gains. Core inflation has picked up to close to 2¼ percent. Residential house price growth has softened significantly but prices remain overvalued, and household debt continues to rise. Commercial real estate risks are also intensifying and combine with mounting external risks to cloud the outlook. The Christian Democrats have recently joined Prime Minister Solberg’s governing coalition, which now enjoys a majority in parliament.

Country Report No. 19/159

English

June 12, 2019

9781498319157/1934-7685

1NOREA2019001

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

73

