Shopin Joins IEEE to establish Unified Decentralized Identity Technology Working Group

Shopin’s new standard will offer a secure, decentralized approach for retailers to personalize consumer shopping experience and for consumer data sovereignty

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopin.com blockchain, artificial intelligence, and decentralized identity solutions aim to accelerate revenue and lead the retail industry forward with unparalleled security, personalization, and decentralization, today announced it has joined the IEEE as a corporate member to establish the Unified Decentralized Identity Technology working group.

As a leader in the blockchain industry, the company is forming this working group and bringing together a consortium of experts who offer a strong foundation of web 3.0 decentralization technologies. Promoting a strong foundation and shared vision, the company expects more retailers will be ready to adopt decentralized identity technology to help drive increased personalization that can boost revenues.

Eran Eyal the CEO of Shopin shares: “The best way to improve adoption and outcomes for our clients is to encourage the industry to co-create these standards. To further our commitment to open standards we are forming this Working Group to facilitate industry wide change that we steward with our technical leadership”.

“We’re proud to take our place alongside prestigious members of the IEEE like Sony, Samsung, Qualcomm, AMD, Apple, Google, IBM and more. It’s humbling to see Shopin’s logo on the roster.”

In furtherment of these goals, Shopin will soon be revealing a proprietary patent-protected enterprise-grade GDPR-compliant data exchange which leverages a unique asymmetrical and asynchronous Distributed Hash Table (DHT), blockchain, and artificial intelligence architecture. This solution will be open-source.

Shopin invites all retail and technology companies or individuals interested in joining the UDID Working Group to contact us at IEEE@shopin.com.

Shopin can be found on IEEE here: https://standards.ieee.org/about/corpchan/mbrs5.html



About Shopin

Shopin is a universal shopper profile, built on the blockchain and powered by our proprietary visual artificial intelligence, which delivers shoppers the most personal experience in every site, app and instore by working with retailers to give shoppers control of their purchased data.

When shoppers own the best of their data, we can enable retailers to advertise directly to the shopper, who gets 85% of the ad revenue to spend back in the world of retail through the Shopin and branded tokens.

Our mission is to transform the retail web into a decentralized Amazon model through our proprietary artificial intelligence tools and blockchain approach.

Recently Shopin released its first product, the Retail Intelligence Data Engine which leverages data from over 3.5BN purchase data transactions to deliver forecasting and trends insights and recommendations to retailers and brands.

Shopin was named retail-tech “Moonshot of the Year” by thought-leader The Lead.

Contact: Eran Eyal

eran@shopin.com

