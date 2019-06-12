Boise Paper encourages blood donations during American Red Cross Missing Types campaign

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise Paper, a division of Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), is proud to partner with the American Red Cross for the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness of the need for new blood donors to help patients this summer.



This June, Boise Paper will join the Red Cross and other companies, organizations and celebrities to remove the letters A, B and O – the main blood groups – from its logo and public-facing messaging to illustrate the critical role blood donations play in patient care. Many do not realize how important these letters can be until they are missing from hospital shelves.

“The American Red Cross relies on blood donations to ensure lifesaving blood is available to patients whenever and wherever they may need it,” said Neal Litvack, chief marketing officer at the American Red Cross. “We’re so grateful to have partners like Boise Paper supporting our Missing Types campaign to help educate broad audiences on the importance of donating blood to help save lives.”

“The Red Cross shows up for friends and neighbors in our communities in so many ways,” said Paul LeBlanc, vice president of paper at PCA. “We’re proud to partner with them on the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness of the critical importance of blood donation. We hope our involvement inspires people to roll up their sleeves and give – especially those who’ve never donated before.”

Join the campaign

According to the Red Cross, only three out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood. To ensure lifesaving blood products are available when and where they are needed, Boise Paper is urging everyone to roll up a sleeve and give.

New donors, regular donors, as well as those who haven’t given blood in a while can all do their important part to help fill in the missing types and ensure blood is available for patients in need. To make an appointment to donate, please visit RedCrossBlood.org/MissingTypes, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Summer is one of the most challenging times of the year to collect blood and platelet donations with schools that host blood drives on break and many people enjoying vacation and other seasonal activities. Yet patients don’t get a vacation from needing lifesaving blood during the summer months. Blood and platelets are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

Media Contact:

Mandalyn Hulsizer

Boise Paper, Media Contact

(630) 227-3402

MandalynHulsizer@BoisePaper.com

About Boise Paper:

Boise Paper is a division of Packaging Corporation of America, headquartered in Lake Forest, IL. They manufacture a full line of office papers including copy, multipurpose, inkjet, laser, and colors, as well as printing and converting papers. They also offer recycled content options across all product lines. Their high-quality products provide consistent, reliable results and are proudly made in the USA. Through their Quality You Can Trust promise, Boise Paper is committed to meeting the highest standards for product performance, customer collaboration, and supply chain excellence. Keep current with news and events at www.BoisePaper.com .

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or redcross.org/cruz-roja, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

