iSchool Virtual Academy Celebrates Graduates with In-Person Commencement

/EIN News/ -- CARROLLTON, Texas, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSchool Virtual Academy℠ of Texas (iSVA), a ResponsiveEd® School, will be hosting an in-person graduation ceremony for its 411 online learners earning their diploma this year. The commencement will take place on Friday, June 14 at Carrollton Classical Academy. Operating as a tuition-free public school, iSVA is a state accredited online academy that offers personalized, web-based, education programs for third - 12th graders across Texas.

iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas Graduation Ceremony:

Carrollton Classical Academy

Friday, June 14, 2019

10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

2400 N. Josey Ln.

Carrollton, TX 75006

“These students thrive in a virtual environment and don’t often get to see their teachers and peers face-to-face, so we are excited to be able to honor them live and in-person for this special moment in their lives,” says iSVA Executive Vice President Gary Arnold. “Many of our graduates are setting off for college, careers, or military service and we are eager to follow the progress of this graduating class of 2019.”



Virtual students learn at home, on the road, or wherever they have an internet connection. iSVA is tuition-free and gives Texas families access to the curriculum, the online learning platform, and state-certified teachers. Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 school year at ischoolvirtual.com.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.



