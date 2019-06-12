CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NOK, MOMO, LTHM and PYX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

/EIN News/ -- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK)

Class Period: April 15, 2015 - March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 19, 2019

Class Period: April 15, 2015 - March 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 19, 2019

About the lawsuit: Nokia Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alcatel-Lucent S.A. ("Alcatel") maintained insufficient internal controls and was materially non-compliant in its business practices; (ii) Nokia had failed to conduct adequate due diligence into Alcatel prior to its acquisition; (iii) subsequent to the completion of Nokia’s acquisition of Alcatel, the Company maintained insufficient internal controls over the integration of Alcatel’s businesses; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, at all relevant times, Nokia was at risk of serious criminal and civil penalties; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Nokia Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2014 - April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Class Period: April 21, 2014 - April 29, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Momo Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Momo’s compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (ii) Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (iii) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (iv) as a result, Momo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Momo Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/livent-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Livent Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Livent Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX)

Class Period: on behalf of stockholders who purchased Pyxus (f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI)) securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pyxus-international-inc-f-k-a-alliance-one-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Pyxus International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Pyxus International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

