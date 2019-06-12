Cinedigm Launches SVOD Services For Popular Digital-First Networks CONtv, DOVE CHANNEL, & DOCURAMA on The Roku Channel

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today the launch of SVOD services for three of the Company’s most popular digital-first networks—the family friendly faith-based Dove Channel, the fact-focused Docurama, and the genre-infused CONtv—on The RokuÒ Channel. Users of The Roku Channel can access the SVOD offerings beginning today.



SVOD services for CONtv, Dove, and Docurama are available in the Roku Channel Store. The Roku Channel users can add the networks to their lineup for $4.99 a month for each. Viewers may browse CONtv, Dove, and Docurama’s extensive programming libraries, find personalized recommendations, and enjoy a free trial period to further explore the many unique programming options that each channel has to offer.

Dove Channel was created as a response to high consumer demand for family-friendly content, providing viewers with an extensive selection of uplifting and enlightening values-based films, children’s programs, documentaries, and series. All content featured on Dove Channel meets the high standards of The Dove Foundation and its esteemed Faith & Family Dove Seals Of Approval—serving as an invaluable resource for families across the country for over 28 years. Highlights of Dove Channel’s programming lineup include the long-running Canadian drama Heartland, Elizabeth Banks in Lovely Still, the animated adventure Ribbit, and William H. Macy and Brittany Snow in the faith-based drama Dial A Prayer, among many others.

CONtv is the leading digital-first entertainment network devoted exclusively to fans of epic monster movies, rarely seen series, and everything in-between. The network gives audiences access to hundreds of hours of content from an eclectic collection that puts the spotlight on elusive cult films and television shows, and celebrated genre movies ranging from sci-fi, horror, and fantasy, to anime, grindhouse, and martial arts action. Highlights include classics Hey Vern, It’s Ernest!, and Angela Anaconda, as well as the beloved art tutorial The Joy Of Painting with Bob Ross, the thriller Open Windows, and Selena Gomez in the 2014 rock n’ roll comedy Behaving Badly.

Docurama is the first digital entertainment network completely devoted to high-quality documentary films. Carefully curated by the industry’s top experts and critics, Docurama delivers hundreds of hours of acclaimed documentaries suited to viewers of all tastes—boasting a content roster covering everything from personal profiles, sports and music, to hard-hitting political exposés and insightful interviews.

"Cinedigm is proud to continue our partnership with Roku, as we launch SVOD services for three of our most popular outlets on The Roku Channel," said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s President of Digital Networks. “We look forward to providing Roku users with the eclectic premium programming that our networks are known for.”

/EIN News/ -- ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

